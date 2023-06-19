Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Kellogg shooting on Father's Day leaves 4 dead, suspect arrested

A 31-year-old suspect was taken into custody in connection with the Kellogg shooting

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A shooting in Kellogg, Idaho, on Father's Day left four people dead, according to officials.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office and the Kellogg Police Department responded to a home on Brown Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and found four victims who died of gunshot wounds

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched after they received a report from the city about the shooting.

A 31-year-old suspect has been taken into custody.

The shooting occurred at a multi-family home near the Mountain View Congregational Church, the Shoshone News-Press reported.

The incident remains under investigation with the Kellogg Police Department and the Idaho State Police Department leading the effort.

"They will release more details as the investigation continues," the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

There is no further threat to the community, the sheriff's office said.