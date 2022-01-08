Shooting death of NFL player Montez Sweat’s brother leads to arrest in Virginia: report

An arrest was made in Virginia on Friday in the Dec. 28 shooting death of the brother of NFL player Montez Sweat, according to a report.

A suspect identified as Shon Bloomfield, 47, was being held in Henrico Jail in Henrico County, after three police agencies collaborated to bring the Chesterfield man into custody, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Details of the arrest were not immediately disclosed, except that the arrest happened in Chesterfield, the report said.

BROTHER OF WASHINGTON'S MONTEZ SWEAT KILLED IN VIRGINIA SHOOTING, POLICE SAY

Bloomfield is facing charges of second-degree murder and felonious use of a firearm in the death of Anthony Sweat, whose brother is a pass rusher for the NFL’s Washington Football Team.

Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed behind an apartment complex in Richmond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim was from Stone Mountain, Georgia, but had ties to the Richmond area, Henrico police told the newspaper.

After Anthony Sweat was killed, Washington coach Ron Rivera released a statement, offering support to players affected by the tragedy.

"It is rough and our thoughts and prayers are with the families. We try to make sure that the players understand that we’re here for them," Rivera said. "We do have a team psychologist and she’s available, as well as not just myself but position coaches, coordinators and Malcolm Blacken, who is our director of player development. … We’re there for them."

It was the latest loss for the Sweat family. The Sweat brothers had lost their mother during 2021, the Washington Post reported.