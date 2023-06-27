Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather across Northeast, mid-Atlantic brings thunderstorm hazards

Heat will expand from Texas through the Southwest, Southeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Another round of strong-to-severe storms will be possible across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic following hundreds of storm reports yesterday. 

DETROIT GOLF CLUB SHUTS DOWN AHEAD OF ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC AS CREWS WORK TO CLEAN UP STORM AFTERMATH

A map of storm reports on the East Coast

Storm reports on the East Coast over the past day. (Credit: Fox News)

The weather brings the risk of heavy rain and flooding.

A map of severe storm threats across the U.S.

The severe storm threat across the U.S. on Tuesday. (Credit: Fox News)

There is also the potential for large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes for sections of the Plains.  

A map of potential record highs

Potential record high temperatures across Texas on Tuesday. (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, dangerous heat over Texas will expand from the Southwest to the Southeast this week, with excessive heat warnings and advisories spreading eastward.

A map of heat shifts this week across the southern U.S.

Heat across the southern U.S. this week. (Credit: Fox News)

A map of air quality in the northern U.S.

Air quality across the northern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

In addition, the smoke from Canadian wildfires will once again bring poor air quality and low visibility to the Midwest, Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley, spreading into the Northeast later in the week. 

