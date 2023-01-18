Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Severe weather forecast from Mississippi Valley to Ohio Valley

Midwest, central US to see snowstorm

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Wednesday will be an active day across the Plains, with a snowstorm impacting the upper Midwest through the central U.S. 

SOUTHWEST EXPECTS TO SEE STORMS TO BRING IN MORE SNOW, RAIN

Snow still to come through Thursday afternoon and evening over the Plains

Snow still to come through Thursday afternoon and evening over the Plains

This comes as severe weather is predicted from the Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley.  

Severe storm threats across the central and southern U.S. on Wednesday

Severe storm threats across the central and southern U.S. on Wednesday

Unseasonably warm temperatures will help fuel strong thunderstorms across the South and Southeast, bringing the potential of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. 

Potential record high temperatures across the southern U.S. on Wednesday

Potential record high temperatures across the southern U.S. on Wednesday

Some snow and rain will move into parts of the West, but California will finally get a break after weeks of relentless rain, wind and snow. 

