Severe weather forecast from Mississippi Valley to Ohio Valley

Wednesday will be an active day across the Plains, with a snowstorm impacting the upper Midwest through the central U.S.

SOUTHWEST EXPECTS TO SEE STORMS TO BRING IN MORE SNOW, RAIN

This comes as severe weather is predicted from the Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will help fuel strong thunderstorms across the South and Southeast, bringing the potential of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Some snow and rain will move into parts of the West, but California will finally get a break after weeks of relentless rain, wind and snow.