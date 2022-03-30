Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Severe weather forecast for Gulf Coast as Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee valleys impacted by thunderstorms

Widespread damaging winds will form over central Gulf Coast states

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
Another active pattern has set up for severe weather along some areas hit just a week ago. 

PENNSYLVANIA SNOW SQUALL CAUSES MASSIVE PILE-UP, LEAVES THREE PEOPLE DEAD

On Wednesday, a regional outbreak of severe thunderstorms is expected from the lower Mississippi Valley into parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.  

Severe storm threat

Severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Some of the most extreme weather will form over portions of the central Gulf Coast states.

Widespread damaging winds with gusts over 75 mph are likely.  

Tornado threat

Tornado threat (Credit: Fox News)

Some isolated strong tornadoes are possible, especially in portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama

Heavy rain brings a flooding risk across the entire region into Thursday.

On Thursday, that system shifts eastward, where strong storms will be possible across the mid-Atlantic, stretching from South Carolina through New Jersey

Flash flood threat

Flash flood threat (Credit: Fox News)



 

Heavy rain and flooding will also be a concern through Friday. 

Some areas from the Tennessee Valley to the Gulf Coast could pick up over 2-3 inches of rain. 

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.

