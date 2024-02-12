Senate passes controversial foreign aid bill, Trump endorses new RNC chair and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

$95,000,000,000 - Senate passes controversial foreign aid bill without border security provisions. Continue reading …

CHANGING OF THE GUARD – Trump endorses new RNC chair, announces daughter-in-law's run for vice chair. Continue reading …

MEETING THE PARTNERS – Biden met with chair of Chinese energy firm Hunter did business with in 2017, ex-associate testifies. Continue reading …

LAVISH SPENDING – Democrat's campaign dropped average American's salary on limos, yachts, 5-star resort. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SHORTSIGHTED – Biden admin hit with legal challenge over historic restrictions on oil drilling. Continue reading …

SNOW DAY – Candidates make last-minute pitch to replace disgraced Santos amid storm. Continue reading …

ACHIEVING PEACE – Biden, Jordanian king meet to discuss Israel-Hamas war, potential cease-fire deal. Continue reading …

'CAN OCCUR' – Judge confirms Trump prosecutor Fani Willis could face disqualification. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'DISRUPTIVE MESSAGE' – Campaign behind viral ‘He Gets Us’ Super Bowl ads responds to bipartisan criticism. Continue reading …

'PEOPLE NEED HELP' – Chicago man details how he's self-funding and using his property to help migrant families. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – President Biden should resign – now. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Biden White House has been taken over by the Biden campaign. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The door has never been this wide open for switching out a candidate. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – They are finally ‘waking up’ to Biden’s age problem. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘REFUSED TO BE GAGGED’ – Cancel culture in Congress dates back to John Quincy Adams. Continue reading …

THE DARK SIDE – ‘Star Wars’ actor shares surprising downside of iconic role. Continue reading …

'IT WAS MAGIC' – Navy wife surprises husband with newborn girl during reunion. Continue reading …

BURNIN' A HOLE – Here's how taxpayers plan on spending their refunds. Continue reading …

WATCH

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – Garland has two choices on handling Biden. See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"While Democrats and the Left, they are waking up to what we have been telling you on this program for years now. And that is the White House has a massive problem with Joe Biden. It's an age problem, and it's bad. And it's now obvious that Joe Biden is not fit to serve as your president."

– SEAN HANNITY

