LAURA INGRAHAM: The Biden White House has been taken over by the Biden campaign

LAURA INGRAHAM: Saving Joe Biden – that's the focus of tonight's "Angle."

All right, after last week's spectacular embarrassment for the country and the presidency, with Joe Biden's compromised mental state exposed both by the special prosecutor and in real-time, they knew that they needed to dramatically redirect the narrative. And like magic, we're suddenly seeing signs that the Biden White House has been taken over by the Biden campaign. Now, given how poorly Biden's doing, the "Angle" imagines that the woman behind the curtain, Doctor Jill, is demanding that people do a better job for her husband, which means rotating out the farm team for the bigger hitters with better messaging.

Now, for many months, the president has been frustrated that he's not getting credit for the great economy because they can't admit their massive spending drove the high prices that caused inflation. The Biden campaign decided it would help if they used other words instead. Take out the "in" and add "greed" and "shrink."

They don't realize that he's actually attacking his own economy. Now, companies shrink products not for fun. It's not fun to do that, but they do it because if they don't, they have to raise prices. It's basic economics, kids.

Apparently, no one thought that this was at odds with their claims that inflation is under control and that the Fed should cut interest rates. Second, the Biden White House has been trying to tell the world that it will have a strong foreign policy, and specifically that it will continue to be tough but fair on China.

But the Biden campaign decided that it would help to have Biden talk to the kids about the Super Bowl on the TikTok machine. So they rolled out a video of Biden trying to appear hip to the culture on TikTok.

Of course, using TikTok because some Gen Y consultant tells them that that's a good way to reach the youth vote is just idiotic. The Biden people can't ask for $100 billion for Ukraine and Taiwan when he's literally using the CCP's propaganda machine to help him get re-elected. Every Republican being browbeaten right now to vote for this war- a- palooza should say, as long as your candidate is the official candidate of China's TikTok, go fly a kite. Here's our foreign policy view at the "Angle." TikTok is an extension of the CCP's effort to control and pollute our information here in the U.S., and we don't want our young people, or any Americans for that matter, subject to their data collection or anti-American algorithms. Do the bright lights in the Biden campaign even know what the administration's policy is?