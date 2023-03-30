Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Semitrailer collides with SUV in Indiana, killing 1, critically injuring 3 others

SUV failed to stop at the IN intersection, was struck

Associated Press
A semitrailer collided with an SUV Wednesday in northeastern Indiana, killing one person and leaving three others critically injured, authorities said.

One person, a female, was declared dead at the scene of the accident about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 327 and a country road, Chief Deputy Mike Meeks of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department said.

Three other in the same vehicle as the person who was killed were airlifted to Fort Wayne hospitals by helicopters.

An SUV and semitrailer collided in Indiana, killing one person and leaving three others critically injured. 

An SUV failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by the semitrailer, Meeks said.