SC pastor's wife Mica Miller told police she was being tracked before her suicide: docs

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

South Carolina pastor's wife Mica Miller reported finding a tracking device on her cars at least three separate times in March and April before she took her own life on April 27, according to public records.

Miller, 30, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in North Carolina's Lumber River State Park, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said this month.

Her death shocked the nation and the Myrtle Beach community, where she lived with her husband, pastor John-Paul Miller.

John-Paul Miller eulogized his wife on Saturday, saying "everyone knew how beautiful she was on the outside" but only "a spouse knows how beautiful that person is on the inside." He further praised her love for the church and mission work.

"I thought she was going to wake up," he said. "I even tried to raise her from the dead one time this week."

Myrtle Beach Police Department reports obtained by Fox News Digital show that the first time Mica reported a GPS tracker on her vehicle, a blue Volkswagen Jetta, was on March 14. The tracker had been removed by the time police arrived, the report said. The records do not indicate that anyone was charged in relation to the alleged tracking incidents.

"Reportedly, a tracker was discovered underneath the back bumper, in between the two wheels. The tracker was attached, by magnets, to the under chasis (sic) of the vehicle," the police report says.

Police found what appeared to be a male handprint on Mica's vehicle at the time of the incident even though Mica said she was the only driver. Mica's brother, Nathaniel Francis, was with her at the time she found the tracker, but the police report states that Francis' hands appeared to be smaller than the print left on Mica's vehicle.

On March 26, Mica reported finding a tracker on her black Honda Civic on March 24.

"She believes it was her soon to be ex husband (sic) that planted it," a police report from that day states. The device was collected as evidence, another report indicates.

On April 15, just two weeks prior to her death, Mica reported finding a "heavy duty tracker," this time on her black Honda Civic. The police report says Mica wanted to "turn it over as evidence" because she believed "her husband placed on her car [sic]," the report states. "This is not the fist time compl[ainant] has found a tracker on her vehicle."

The responding officer noted to Mica that "because the two are married and she has ownership of the vehicle, this is considered a civil issue," the April 15 report says.

Prior to the three tracker incidents, Mica called police to report a stolen vehicle. She alleged that she had been "involuntarily hospitalized" on Feb. 2 "and left her 2019 silver Honda Accord parked in the parking lot of" a local Walmart, a Feb. 21 police report states.

When she was discharged from the hospital on Feb. 10, "hospital staff informed her that her husband picked up her purse and car keys while she was hospitalized." After she left the hospital, she went to the Walmart parking lot and noticed that her vehicle was gone, the police report says.

The report further states that police contacted John-Paul, who told them his wife has "episodes" and "suffers from mental health disorders" and that he took possession of the vehicle, which was "marital property," so Mica would not sell it "during this episode."

John-Paul's attorney, Russell Long, disputed allegations made in police reports in a statement released May 9.

"Following the untimely death of Mica Miller, unfounded rumors and false accusations began circulating on social media and in various media outlets, suggesting Pastor Miller’s involvement in her demise," Long said in the news release. "Our client refutes any report that suggests he ever abused his wife."

Long said Mica struggled with bipolar disorder, which "led to paranoid episodes and self-destructive behavior" when not properly treated.

The pair were separated, and Mica filed for divorce two days before she died, according to FOX 8 Greensboro.

Miller's attorney did not respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

Robeson County investigators determined that Mica purchased a 9 mm SIG Sauer handgun from a pawn shop on the morning she died by suicide. Authorities found the gun case and a receipt for the purchase in her vehicle at Lumber River State Park.

They later recovered a 9mm SIG Sauer handgun where she was found dead, noting the same "serial number on the weapon matched the gun box that was found in Miller’s Honda Accord."

In a 911 call made to Robeson County at 2:54 p.m., which was shared by the sheriff's office, Mica can be heard asking a dispatcher if she can track down her location. When the dispatcher says she tracked Mica to the Lumber River State Park, she asked Mica why she wanted her location known.

"Tell me what happened," the dispatcher says.

"I'm about to kill myself, and I just want my family to know where to find me," Mica is heard saying.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators also determined that John-Paul "and a female that he is allegedly romantically involved with" were not in Robeson County at the time of Mica's death.

"Investigators learned through interviews that John Paul Miller was at an athletic event in Charleston on the day of Mica Miller’s death. John Miller’s vehicle was observed traveling on Hwy 17 Bypass, in Horry County at 2:22 pm on April 27, 2024," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "The investigation confirmed that John Miller was accompanied while traveling to and from the event in Charleston, SC."