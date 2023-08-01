SC judge denies bond for woman in DWI crash that killed bride as grieving mother says she 'killed all of us'

A South Carolina judge denied bond to a 25-year-old woman accused of killing a bride on her wedding night after the victim’s mother lashed out at her.

Samantha Miller, 34, died and her groom, Aric Hutchinson, 36, was seriously injured when Jamie Komoroski allegedly rear-ended their golf cart while she was driving twice the posted speed limit after the blissful newlyweds left their reception in Folly Beach under a canopy of sparklers.

Komoroski, whose blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit, has been held without bail since the horrific April 28 wreck.

"She didn’t just kill my child," Lisa Miller, the bride’s mother, told the court, arguing that Komoroski didn't deserve to be released. "She killed all of us."

Komoroski appeared in the Charleston courtroom by video and looked visibly distraught throughout the hearing.

She has been locked up at the Charleston County jail on three counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of reckless homicide since the collision.

Her attorneys argued that Komoroski should be released on $100,000 bond and directly admitted to a rehabilitation program.

They said she would remain under her mother's supervision and wouldn't have access to a vehicle or alcohol.

Komoroski, they said, does not have a prior criminal record and poses no danger to the community.

Circuit Judge Michael Nettles weighed both sides and delivered his decision. "This is certainly a very tragic situation for all concerned," he added.

If the case doesn't go to trial by March 2024, Nettles said he would order Komoroski's release to house arrest on a $150,000 surety bond.

Earlier on the night of the accident, Komoroski drank "copious amounts of alcohol" while barhopping with friends, the groom alleged in a civil wrongful death lawsuit.

According to an affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, Komorski refused to take a sobriety test at the scene and appeared "very unsteady on her feet and almost fell down."

Miller and Hutchinson tied the knot in a fairytale beachside ceremony in front of 150 guests outside Charleston.

Moments before Komoroski plowed into the couple in her Toyota Camry, Miller told her new husband she wanted the "night to last forever."

Hutchinson suffered brain bleeding, broken bones and facial fractures that have required numerous surgeries.

