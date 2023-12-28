Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Savanah Soto murder: Video shows persons of interest in pregnant Texas teen, boyfriend’s killing

In the video, a person is seen exiting a dark-colored pickup truck, and the other is driving a silver Kia Optima

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Police release video of vehicles and persons of interest in San Antonio killing Video

Police release video of vehicles and persons of interest in San Antonio killing

Video shows vehicles and people of interest involved in a capital murder case involving a pregnant Texas teen and her boyfriend. Credit: San Antonio Police Department

Police on Thursday released video of two people of interest and vehicles in the capital murder case of 18-year-old pregnant Texas teen Savanah Soto, her unborn baby, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Guerra.

The San Antonio Police Department released the video on its Facebook page, showing two vehicles and persons of interest from a nearby location where the bodies of Soto and Guerra were discovered Tuesday in a car at an apartment complex. 

In the video, a person is seen exiting a dark-colored pickup truck, and the other is driving the victims’ silver Kia Optima.

On Thursday, police told Fox News Digital that the medical examiner’s office identified one of the victims as Guerra, who was killed by a gunshot wound to the head. 

Detectives added that they are still awaiting positive identification of the female victim, who is believed to be 18-year-old Savanah Soto, who was nine months pregnant at the time of her death. Soto's family confirmed her death to FOX San Antonio

MATTHEW GUERRA, BOYFRIEND OF SLAIN PREGNANT TEEN SAVANAH SOTO, CONFIRMED DEAD BY GUNSHOT WOUND TO HEAD: POLICE

Video shows persons of interest in Savanah Soto homicide case

San Antonio Police are searching for a dark-colored pickup truck and a silver Kia Optima. (San Antonio Police Department)

Guerra and Soto were found deceased in a car at an apartment complex in San Antonio the day after Christmas. Soto's family had reported her missing on Friday, after she failed to show up for a scheduled induction to deliver her baby.

PREGNANT TEXAS TEEN SAVANAH SOTO, BABY AND BOYFRIEND SHOT TO DEATH

Video footage taken from a nearby location of where the bodies were found.

In the video, two persons of interest in the triple murder case of pregnant teen Savanah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra, one driving a dark-colored pickup truck, the other driving the victims’ silver Kia Optima. (San Antonio Police Department)

During a Tuesday night press conference, SAPD Chief William McManus called the crime scene "complex" and "perplexing."

MISSING PREGNANT TEEN SAVANAH SOTO, BOYFRIEND FOUND DEAD IN TEXAS

Footage taken of persons' of interest in Texas triple murder case

Police are asking the public for help in identifying two persons of interest in the Savanah Soto capital murder case.  (San Antonio Police Department)

He said the bodies were found in a Kia Optima that was connected to Soto's disappearance. He said the bodies may have been in the car for three to four days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

(L) Savanah Soto, 18 and Matthew Guerra, 22 (R)

San Antonio police confirmed 22-year-old Matthew Guerra as one of the three victims found dead inside a car with a gunshot wound to his head as cause of death.  (Fox 29 San Antonio)

Anyone with any information on this dark-colored pickup truck, with a bed cover, or the two persons of interest seen in this video, is encouraged to call SAPD Homicide at (210) 207-7674 or (210) 207-7440.