Saudi student watched mass shooting videos during dinner party before Florida naval base attack

The Saudi student who fatally shot three people at a Florida naval base Friday has hosted a dinner party the night before to watch videos of mass shootings, a U.S. official said Saturday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that authorities told him one Saudi student was recording outside the building while the shooting took place. He said 10 Saudi students are being held at the base and that several others are still unaccounted for.

Officials are working to determine whether the attack was motivated by terrorism.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.