Naval Air Station shooter wrote manifesto condemning US as 'nation of evil:' report

The Saudi national who opened fire in a classroom at a naval air station in Florida Friday morning, killing three before being shot dead by officers, condemned the United States as a “nation of evil” in a post online, reports say.

Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who was said to be a second lieutenant in a flight training program for foreign military personnel at Naval Air Station Pensacola, posted a short manifesto to Twitter where he claimed to be “against evil,” AFP reported, citing the SITE Intelligence Group.

“America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil,” the post reportedly continued.

According to SITE, a group that monitors jihadist media, Alshamrani allegedly wrote in this manifesto that he “hates” Americans for their supposed crimes against Muslims and “humanity.”

"I'm not against you for just being American, I don't hate you because your freedoms, I hate you because every day you supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims but also humanity," he wrote, according to the report.

It was not immediately clear when the manifesto was posted, but AFP reported that the Twitter account had been suspended as of Saturday. Fox News has contacted Twitter to ask if the account was real and suspended.

Alshamrani entered a classroom early Friday morning and opened fired, killing three people and injuring several others, including two Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies, who were the first to respond.

Sources told Fox News that the scene of the shooting -- the classroom, where students usually spend three months at the beginning of the program -- indicated that the shooter was a student who was “early” in his training.

The majority of the hundreds of foreign aviation students who have participated in the program are from Saudi Arabia, the Navy said. The Naval training program has about 1,500 pilots in total.

Six Saudi nationals were detained for questioning following Friday’s shooting, although their ties to the shooter were not immediately known.

The shooting is the second at a U.S. naval base this week. A sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, opened fire on three civilian employees Wednesday, killing two before taking his own life.

