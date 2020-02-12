Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg to win New Hampshire, Klobuchar surges; disappointing night for Biden, Warren

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Wednesday ...

Sanders edges out Buttigieg in New Hampshire, as Klobuchar comes in third; disappointing performance for Biden, Warren

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., narrowly won the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, catapulting the 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist to the front of the still-crowded Democratic presidential primary field.

Sanders had been leading top rival Pete Buttigieg and several other candidates as results came in throughout the evening, though only by a fraction of his 22-point margin of victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 New Hampshire primary. Buttigieg, meanwhile, touted his strong second-place finish as a sign that his campaign was "here to stay."

New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary came days after Sanders won the popular vote in the botched Iowa caucuses. Buttigieg took home more delegates from that contest, however.

At the same time, Buttigieg wasn't the only Democrat standing between Sanders and the nomination. A late-surging Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar landed in third place in New Hampshire as votes continued rolling in.

In a disappointing night for both of them, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will finish fourth and former Vice President Joe Biden will finish fifth -- even worse than his fourth-place finish in Iowa. The development was especially problematic for Warren, a known quantity in the New England political world who had long polled ahead of Klobuchar nationally. Click here for more on our top story.

Other developments in the 2020 presidential race

- Voter analysis: How Sanders won New Hampshire

- Andrew Yang drops out

- Ex-Goldman CEO issues warning about Sanders

- Democracy 2020: Full coverage.

Trump taunts Roger Stone prosecutors who 'cut and ran' from case

President Trump sounded off on Twitter on the four Justice Department (DOJ) attorneys who quit the Roger Stone case on Tuesday and accused them of cutting and running for political reasons.

"Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller people?) who cut and ran after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous 9 year prison sentence to a man that got caught up in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller Scam, and shouldn’t ever even have started? 13 Angry Democrats?" Trump tweeted.

The four prosecutors withdrew from their posts on Tuesday in what appeared to be a dramatic protest just hours after senior leaders at the DOJ said they would take the extraordinary step of overruling the prosecutors' judgment, by seeking a lesser sentence for Stone. Click here for more.

Standard poodle is best in show at Westminster

Primped and poised, Siba the standard poodle owned the ring. Even with the crowd at Madison Square Garden chanting for a popular golden retriever, the statuesque Siba strutted off with best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club on Tuesday night.

Adorned with black puffs and pompoms, the 3-year-old Siba was the absolute picture of what many see as the epitome of a show dog.

Not everyone shared that view. As judge Bob Slay studied Siba in the best-of-seven final ring, a fan shouted out: “No way, Slay, no way!” Slay stuck by what he saw. Click here for more.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Nearly 200 Georgia residents being monitored for coronavirus; 97 new deaths in China.

Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts for allegedly lying to police about attack claims.

Show 'reunites' mother with deceased daughter in virtual reality.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Trump pulls former US attorney Jessie Liu’s nomination for Treasury role.

Exxon tightens belt on employee travel.

Bed Bath & Beyond CEO: 'We are experiencing short-term pain.'

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham says Joe Biden is only helping Bernie Sanders and hurting Democrats in the "moderate" lane if he continues to stay in the presidential race.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Click here to find out what's on Fox News and Fox News Radio today!



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday morning.

