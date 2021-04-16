Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

San Antonio police officer shot in hand; 2 suspects dead, third injured

The officer's condition was not disclosed

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A San Antonio, Texas, police officer was shot in the hand Friday before he killed two suspects and injured a third during a gunfire exchange, authorities said. 

Police Chief William McManus said the officer's body camera footage showed him pulling over a truck with three people inside around 11:30 a.m. for an unknown reason.

As he was having a "casual" conversation with the male driver, the driver pulled out a gun and began firing, he said. 

The officer was struck in the hand and returned fire as he was backing up. The driver and a male passenger were hit and pronounced dead at the scene. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A female passenger was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known. 

Your Money