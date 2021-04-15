Expand / Collapse search
San Antonio airport on lockdown, police confirm shooting

San Antonio police confirmed an officer-involved shooting at an airport parking garage after reports of an active shooter

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
San Antonio police confirmed an officer-involved shooting at a parking garage on Airport Boulevard Thursday and ordered a lockdown after there had been reports of a gunman opening fire from an overpass earlier in the day.

"There is no active threat to the public," police tweeted shortly before 3 p.m. local time.

Additional details were not immediately released by police – but the statement followed earlier reports of an active shooter at the San Antonio International Airport.

Witnesses reported gunfire from a flyover overpass near the airport around 10:30 a.m., local news station KSAT reported earlier.

Authorities said the early investigation was hampered over confusion about what vehicle the suspected shooter may have driven, but police said they found shell casings in the area.

This is a developing story.

