Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Religion

Russel M. Nelson, oldest president of the LDS Church, dies at age 101

Russell Nelson was the oldest serving president in LDS history, with a ministry across more than 30 countries since 2018

Mitch Picasso By Mitch Picasso Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at his home in Salt Lake City after 10 p.m. local time, church officials said.

Nelson was the oldest serving president in the history of the LDS Church and died peacefully, the church said.

Nelson served as an apostle beginning in 1984 and became the church's leader in 2018. His ministry spanned more than 30 countries and U.S. territories.

He was also an internationally recognized heart surgeon who helped develop an artificial heart and lung machine.

UTAH LEADERS URGE UNITY FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION: 'TURNING POINT FOR AMERICA'

Nelson seated in a chair.

Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at his Salt Lake City home on Saturday, the church announced. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Tributes poured in on social media for the faith leader.

"Sharon and I extend our gratitude and heartfelt condolences to President Nelson’s family, and to the millions of Latter-day Saints throughout the world who mourn his passing," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted on X.

"Few lives have been lived as fully and faithfully as that of President Russell M. Nelson. His remarkable 101 years were a testament to service, faith, and vision," Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, shared on social media.

CHARLIE KIRK LEAVES BEHIND POWERFUL CHRISTIAN FAITH LEGACY AFTER TRAGIC SHOOTING

Nelson addresses an audience.

Tributes poured in from political leaders and church members after the death of Nelson, who guided the global faith longer than his predecessors. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Former Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, posted, "President Russell M. Nelson will be known for the scores of new temples, accelerating the growth of the Church … but for Ann and me, one thing touched us most personally and profoundly: his kindness."

"Rest in Christ, President Nelson. A remarkable man who inspired me and millions of others to lives of deeper Christian discipleship and service," author and professor Patrick Mason shared online.

DR. JAMES DOBSON, FOCUS ON THE FAMILY FOUNDER AND ADVISOR TO 5 PRESIDENTS, DEAD AT 89

Nelson and his wife.

Nelson is survived by his wife, Wendy, and numerous children and grandchildren, the church said. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"So deeply saddened and yet, once again, so very happy for him…. For me, that would be prayer for President Nelson and all those that mourn," Glenn Beck said on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nelson is survived by his wife Wendy, 10 children, 57 grandchildren and more than 160 great-grandchildren.

Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.
Close modal

Continue