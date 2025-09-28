Russel M. Nelson, oldest president of the LDS Church, dies at age 101

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at his home in Salt Lake City after 10 p.m. local time, church officials said.

Nelson was the oldest serving president in the history of the LDS Church and died peacefully, the church said.

Nelson served as an apostle beginning in 1984 and became the church's leader in 2018. His ministry spanned more than 30 countries and U.S. territories.

He was also an internationally recognized heart surgeon who helped develop an artificial heart and lung machine.

Tributes poured in on social media for the faith leader.

"Sharon and I extend our gratitude and heartfelt condolences to President Nelson’s family, and to the millions of Latter-day Saints throughout the world who mourn his passing," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted on X.

"Few lives have been lived as fully and faithfully as that of President Russell M. Nelson. His remarkable 101 years were a testament to service, faith, and vision," Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, shared on social media.

Former Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, posted, "President Russell M. Nelson will be known for the scores of new temples, accelerating the growth of the Church … but for Ann and me, one thing touched us most personally and profoundly: his kindness."

"Rest in Christ, President Nelson. A remarkable man who inspired me and millions of others to lives of deeper Christian discipleship and service," author and professor Patrick Mason shared online.

"So deeply saddened and yet, once again, so very happy for him…. For me, that would be prayer for President Nelson and all those that mourn," Glenn Beck said on X.

Nelson is survived by his wife Wendy, 10 children, 57 grandchildren and more than 160 great-grandchildren.