Religion

Dr. James Dobson, Focus on the Family founder and advisor to 5 presidents, dead at 89

Dobson is widely regarded as one of the most influential Christian leaders of the past half-century

Michael Dorgan
Published | Updated
Dr. James Dobson, founder of the Focus on the Family Christian ministry and former advisor to five U.S. presidents, has died at 89.

Dobson, a psychologist widely regarded as one of the most influential Christian leaders of the past half-century, passed away Thursday morning, the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute (JDFI) announced.

"Dr. Dobson was a pioneer — a man of deep conviction whose voice shaped the way generations view faith, family, and culture," said Gary Bauer, senior vice president of public policy at the JDFI.

DR. DOBSON, 'FAMILY TALK' WON'T BE FORCED TO PROVIDE ABORTION-INDUCING DRUGS UNDER OBAMACARE

Dr. James C. Dobson

Dr. James Dobson, founder of the Focus on the Family Christian ministry and former advisor to five U.S. presidents, has died at 89. Dobson is pictured attending an event in Washington in 2007. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

"His bold leadership, integrity, and compassion helped equip countless families to thrive in a world of shifting values. He was a mentor, a counselor, and a steady voice of truth in turbulent times."

Dobson was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1936 and went on to dedicate his life to strengthening marriages, guiding parents and defending biblical values by championing the central role of family in America.

He founded Focus on the Family in Arcadia, California, in 1977 and grew it into one of the largest evangelical ministries in the world. The organization later relocated to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1991, which remains its headquarters today.

Dr. James Dobson smiling

James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, sits with President George W. Bush during the National Day of Prayer ceremony at the White House on May 3, 2007, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

At its peak under Dobson’s leadership, the Focus on the Family daily radio program was carried on more than 4,000 stations across North America. The broadcasts were also translated into 27 languages and distributed in over 160 countries, making it one of the most widely heard faith-based radio shows in the world, the JDFI said. 

In 2010, after leaving Focus, Dobson created JDFI as a smaller but more personal institute to continue his mission, with a sharper emphasis on his own broadcast and teaching.

CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING NETWORK FOUNDER PAT ROBERTSON DIES AT 93

A New York Times best-selling author and Radio Hall of Fame broadcaster, Dobson wrote more than 70 books dedicated to family preservation, including "The New Dare to Discipline" and "When God Doesn’t Make Sense," which remain staples in Christian homes today. 

Former President George W. Bush seated with Dr. James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, Rabbi Michael Siegel and minister Mike Fechner.

Former President George W. Bush participates in the National Day of Prayer ceremony at the White House on May 3, 2007, in Washington. Seated next to him are Shirley Dobson, Dr. James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, Rabbi Michael Siegel and minister Mike Fechner. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

His leadership extended beyond media and publishing and he advised or counseled U.S. presidents Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. He served on President Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board, a group of prominent faith leaders assembled in 2016 to provide counsel on issues important to evangelicals.

He was instrumental in shaping national conversations on pornography, gambling, teen pregnancy prevention and the sanctity of human life.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley, their children Danae and Ryan, daughter-in-law Laura and two grandchildren.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
