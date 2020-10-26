Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Rural Illinois hayride crash kills 1, injures 19, many of them children

The operator of the tractor was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Illinois State Police say a hayride accident has killed a 32-year-old woman and injured 19 others, including a 1-year-old.

It happened Saturday night in rural Hancock County.

The hayride, a wagon being pulled by a tractor, overturned and slid down a ravine, WGEM-TV reported.

The ride was part of a family gathering.

DALLAS PAINTBALL OPERATOR INVITES GUESTS TO ‘COME SHOOT ZOMBIES’ FROM TACTICAL VEHICLES

The local coroner identified the person who was killed as Amy Swinderman, of Hamilton, Ill., the station reported.

Of those injured, 17 were children, all 12 and younger, according to the station.

Illinois State Police Capt. Jon Dively Jr. told the station a child suffered significant injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The operator of the tractor, Wayne York, 41, of Nauvoo, Ill., was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, WGEM reported.

.

 

 