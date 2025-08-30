Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton seen leaving airport with defibrillator, sparking health fears

In 2004, the former president underwent a successful quadruple bypass surgery

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Bill Clinton is facing questions about his health after he was spotted in the Hamptons with what appeared to be a portable defibrillator.

Photographs show someone accompanying the 79-year-old Democrat and his wife, Hillary, carrying what appeared to be a medical device. The New York Post reported that it resembled a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag.

Someone accompanying former President Bill Clinton appears to be carrying a defibrillator bag.

Former President Bill Clinton was spotted leaving the Hamptons as someone accompanying him carried what appeared to be a defibrillator bag. (Instar)

BILL CLINTON DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER BEING TREATED FOR FLU

The sighting comes just two months after Clinton was spotted stumbling on a New York City sidewalk outside the 92NY, a cultural center in the Big Apple. The former president was attending an event for his book, "First Gentleman," a political thriller he co-authored with James Patterson, according to the Post.

Clinton’s health challenges have been public for more than two decades, dating back to his post-White House years.

In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery. At the time, ABC News reported that doctors said Clinton narrowly avoided a major heart attack and had nearly 100% blockage in some of his arteries when he underwent surgery.

Bill Clinton speaks at Dealbook summit

Former President Bill Clinton speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Dec. 4, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times)

BILL CLINTON HAS A HISTORY OF SERIOUS HEALTH ISSUES

Following the surgery, Clinton gave an exclusive interview to Diane Sawyer, which aired on "Good Morning America." Then 58 years old, he urged people with a family history of heart disease to get tested and admitted he had ignored warning signs. He also admitted to missing the warning signs.

"That was my fault. I don't blame my doctors or anybody else. … I was insufficiently vigilant," Clinton said.

Years later, in 2010, he had another heart surgery in which he received coronary stents after experiencing chest pain. He then began embracing a near-vegan diet. Animal rights advocacy group PETA named Clinton its "2010 Person of the Year" because the former president used his influence to promote the benefits of plant-based eating.

Hillary Clinton looks at then-President Bill Clinton eating a sandwich

President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton eat lunch on Sept. 3, 2000, at the New York State Fair in Syracuse, New York. Mrs. Clinton is running for the U.S. Senate in New York on the Democratic ticket.  (Dirck Halstead/Liaison)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to his health issues, Clinton was famous for his appetite. The iconic Katz's Delicatessen in New York City displayed the former president’s order, which consisted of two hot dogs, a pastrami sandwich, fries, a diet ginger ale and a decaf coffee, according to photos of the display.

The former president has also experienced more recent health challenges, including a 2021 hospitalization for a urinary tract infection (UTI), a battle with COVID-19 in 2022 and another hospitalization for the flu.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Clinton’s team for comment outside working hours. Fox News Digital also contacted Katz’s Delicatessen to verify Clinton’s order but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.
Close modal

Continue