Bill Clinton seen leaving airport with defibrillator, sparking health fears

Former President Bill Clinton is facing questions about his health after he was spotted in the Hamptons with what appeared to be a portable defibrillator.

Photographs show someone accompanying the 79-year-old Democrat and his wife, Hillary, carrying what appeared to be a medical device. The New York Post reported that it resembled a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag.

BILL CLINTON DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER BEING TREATED FOR FLU

The sighting comes just two months after Clinton was spotted stumbling on a New York City sidewalk outside the 92NY, a cultural center in the Big Apple. The former president was attending an event for his book, "First Gentleman," a political thriller he co-authored with James Patterson, according to the Post.

Clinton’s health challenges have been public for more than two decades, dating back to his post-White House years.

In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery. At the time, ABC News reported that doctors said Clinton narrowly avoided a major heart attack and had nearly 100% blockage in some of his arteries when he underwent surgery.

BILL CLINTON HAS A HISTORY OF SERIOUS HEALTH ISSUES

Following the surgery, Clinton gave an exclusive interview to Diane Sawyer, which aired on "Good Morning America." Then 58 years old, he urged people with a family history of heart disease to get tested and admitted he had ignored warning signs. He also admitted to missing the warning signs.

"That was my fault. I don't blame my doctors or anybody else. … I was insufficiently vigilant," Clinton said.

Years later, in 2010, he had another heart surgery in which he received coronary stents after experiencing chest pain. He then began embracing a near-vegan diet. Animal rights advocacy group PETA named Clinton its "2010 Person of the Year" because the former president used his influence to promote the benefits of plant-based eating.

Prior to his health issues, Clinton was famous for his appetite. The iconic Katz's Delicatessen in New York City displayed the former president’s order, which consisted of two hot dogs, a pastrami sandwich, fries, a diet ginger ale and a decaf coffee, according to photos of the display.

The former president has also experienced more recent health challenges, including a 2021 hospitalization for a urinary tract infection (UTI), a battle with COVID-19 in 2022 and another hospitalization for the flu.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Clinton’s team for comment outside working hours. Fox News Digital also contacted Katz’s Delicatessen to verify Clinton’s order but did not receive a response in time for publication.