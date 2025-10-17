Routine school day turns tragic as staffer dies after student allegedly boots her in chest: DA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 53-year-old staff member at a Massachusetts school died Thursday after being struck in the chest by a 14-year-old student during an incident inside a dormitory, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital that on Wednesday at 6:55 p.m., a 14-year-old student attempted to leave her dorm building at the Meadowridge Academy in Swansea, Massachusetts, without permission.

As staff, including 53-year-old Amy Morrell, and other employees intervened to stop her, the student allegedly kicked Morrell in the chest.

The staffer collapsed and staff immediately performed CPR and called 911, the DA’s office said. Swansea EMS transported her to a hospital, where she remained overnight in critical condition. The following afternoon, Morrell was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released an official cause of death.

The unidentified 14-year-old student was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and arraigned Thursday in Fall River Juvenile Court. The investigation is being handled by Swansea Police and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County DA’s office.

According to Meadowridge Academy, the school is a residential therapeutic school in Swansea serving youths ages 12 to 21 with behavioral, mental health or trauma-related challenges. It’s located about 50 miles south of Boston.

In earlier years, Meadowridge garnered scrutiny in a report by the Disability Law Center, which found substantiated incidents of abuse and neglect between 2014 and 2016. However, the report concluded that the school had taken extensive corrective actions, such as increasing surveillance video placement, revising reporting protocols and enhancing staff training.

A spokesperson for Meadowridge Academy told Fox News Digital the community is "deeply saddened" by Morrell’s passing, and that support services are being made available for both students and staff.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Amy’s family during this difficult time," they said.

Friends and family described Morrell as deeply committed to her role, someone who "loved her job."

"It never crossed my mind. Never thought of it. I couldn’t believe it when I got the call today," Andrew Ferruche told WCVB-TV.