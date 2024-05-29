Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah

Rodeo star Spencer Wright's family hopes to wean critically injured 3-year-old off breathing tube

3-year-old Levi Wright's rodeo-famous family aims to wean the boy off his breathing tube

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The initial prognosis for 3-year-old Levi Wright, saddle bronc riding champ Spencer Wright's son, was grim after he nearly drowned in the Utah River last week. 

However, the boy's family remains hopeful and say that they aim to wean the boy off his breathing tube in the coming days. The boy's mother, Kallie Wright, wrote on Facebook yesterday that the "goal" this week is to "see if [Levi] will tolerate breathing on his own" if he is extubated. 

The boy will undergo another 24-hour electroencephalogram test, the mother wrote, which would gauge the electrical activity in his brain. 

Levi will also take another MRI to better understand the damage he suffered in the river. An earlier MRI this week left his family "shattered," Fox News Digital previously reported

WIFE OF RODEO STAR SPENCER WRIGHT SHARES TRAGIC UPDATE ON THREE-YEAR-OLD SON LEVI AFTER RIVER ACCIDENT

Levi Wright and saddle bronc riding champion Spencer Wright.

Levi Wright, left, smiles with his father, saddle bronc riding champion Spencer Wright. (Kallie Wright/Facebook)

"The MRI wasn't good," Levi's mother wrote in an earlier post. "We're shattered but it is just images that suggest a certain quality of life. Our real teller of all will be what Levi does over the course of a few days."

RODEO STAR SPENCER WRIGHT'S 3-YEAR-OLD SON HOSPITALIZED AFTER FALLING INTO UTAH RIVER ON TOY TRACTOR

Levi Wright on his toy tractor

The 3-year-old's mother dialed 911 last Tuesday when she saw Levi's toy tractor overturned by the river with no sight of the boy. (Kallie Wright/Facebook)

The boy was feared to be brain-dead after he fell off his toy tractor and into the river on Tuesday. He was found about a mile downstream from his Beaver County home and airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he has been on a ventilator since.

Wright family friend Mindy Clark, who has been posting updates via social media and spoke to KUTV, said the boy's mother took her eyes off her son for just a moment when she ran into her home to grab something.

RODEO STAR SPENCER WRIGHT'S SON AWAKE AFTER PREVIOUSLY BEING CONSIDERED BRAIN-DEAD FOLLOWING RIVER ACCIDENT

Levi Wright

Levi Wright's mother wrote shortly after his hospitalization that their family "feared [Levi's] soul is no longer with us." Since that post, the boy has made some strides that indicate he could recover. (Kallie Wright/Facebook)

"[Kallie] saw his little tractor overturned and immediately dialed 911 and jumped into the water to find him," Clark told the outlet. "We don't know how long he had been in the water, but he had been carried quite a ways."

The family has gotten ample support from the community since the tragic accident, Clark has said on Facebook. A benefit auction featuring hundreds of items, including a horse sold for $18,000, was set up for the family by friends.

Kallie and Levi Wright

Levi Wright, 3, is pictured with his mother. (Kallie Wright on Facebook)

The toddler's father, 33-year-old Spencer Wright, is ranked No. 40 in the world in saddle bronc riding: His grandfather, Bill Wright, is in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. Spencer and his three brothers made history in 2014 when all four qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Wright ultimately won the championship.

Spencer Wright rodeo performance

Spencer Wright competes on the Saddle Bronc Riding BP Super Series I, Round 2 during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Wednesday, March 5, 2014 in Houston. (Photo by Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family was the subject of the book "The Last Cowboys" and has been featured on an episode of "60 Minutes." 

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.