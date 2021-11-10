Rochester shooting leaves 4 teens hospitalized

Police were investigating Tuesday night after a shooting in Rochester, New York, left four teenagers hospitalized.

No arrests had been made by early Wednesday, WROC-TV in Rochester reported.

The victims were identified as two 16-year-old girls, one 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy.

They were shot on the corner of Henion and West Main Street near a gas station.

Another 16-year-old girl was also hospitalized following a shooting in a different part of the city, WHEC-TV in Rochester reported.

"Certainly we are understaffed and certainly this is a stressful time," Rochester Police Lt. Michael Ciulla said, according to WROC. "But the members of the Rochester Police Department are doing a fine job. All shootings are major tragedies but when its victims that are this young, it is especially difficult."

No other details were available on the shootings.