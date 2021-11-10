Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Rochester shooting leaves 4 teens hospitalized

Another teen was also hospitalized following a shooting in a different part of the city

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police were investigating Tuesday night after a shooting in Rochester, New York, left four teenagers hospitalized. 

No arrests had been made by early Wednesday, WROC-TV in Rochester reported. 

The victims were identified as two 16-year-old girls, one 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. 

2 OFFICERS WOUNDED, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING WISCONSIN HOTEL SHOOTING 

They were shot on the corner of Henion and West Main Street near a gas station. 

Another 16-year-old girl was also hospitalized following a shooting in a different part of the city, WHEC-TV in Rochester reported. 

"Certainly we are understaffed and certainly this is a stressful time," Rochester Police Lt. Michael Ciulla said, according to WROC. "But the members of the Rochester Police Department are doing a fine job. All shootings are major tragedies but when its victims that are this young, it is especially difficult."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other details were available on the shootings. 

Your Money