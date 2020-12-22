Rochester, New York police officer shot in the neck, reports say
The officer is reported to be heading into surgery
A police officer in Rochester, N.Y., has been shot in the neck Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Sources told WHAM that the officer is currently heading into surgery and is expected to recover.
Details about the shooting were not immediately clear.
The incident happened in the city’s west side and media on-scene are reporting a heavy police presence, with roads blocked off.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.