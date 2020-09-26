Rochester mayor appoints first female interim police chief

The city of Rochester, N.Y., appointed its first female chief of police on Saturday, as part of an overhaul of the police force.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced the appointment of Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan as interim chief of police. The post will be effective Oct. 14.

DANIEL PRUDE VIDEO INITIALLY WITHHELD BY ROCHESTER POLICE, DOCUMENTS SHOW

Sullivan will come out of retirement to hold the role as the Rochester government considers its next moves in rethinking how the police department operates in light of recent protests and violence.

It has been reported that the Rochester Police Department’s response to the civil unrest involving the death of Daniel Prude has cost taxpayers almost $1.4 million in overtime hours since the end of August.

“Ironically, I left the police department because I wanted to help people stay out of jail,” Sullivan said during the news conference Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She has spent time in social work and hopes to bring those resources and experience to her new role as chief, she said.

Warren also made two further appointments to help bolster the new command staff of the police.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for developments.