Rochester police chief, deputy retiring after Daniel Prude death

Rochester, N.Y., Police Chief La'Ron Singletary and senior members of his command staff announced their retirements from the force Tuesday amid criticism from city leaders of the handling of the police-involved death of Daniel Prude earlier this year.

Singletary, 40, was appointed chief in April 2019 and leaves with 22 years of service. Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito, who oversees the department's operations bureau, announced his retirement after nearly 34 years with the police force, WROC-TV reported.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren addressed the news of the departures in a virtual briefing with the City Council.

“As you all know, this has been a very challenging time for the city of Rochester, and the chief was not asked to give his resignation because I do believe that he’s giving his very best," she said.

Singletary's leadership had been questioned by Warren and local activists following the March 30 death of Prude. An autopsy determined the 41-year-old died as a result of homicide by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint."

Warren has suspended seven officers involved in the death pending an investigation. State Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday she would form a grand jury and conduct her own probe into Prude's death.

Officers allegedly placed a spit hood over Prude and pressed his head onto the pavement for two minutes during a March 23 encounter that began when Prude's relatives called authorities to report he was experiencing mental health issues.

Officers found him naked on the street and put the hood over his head to prevent him from spitting. The death sparked outrage and became the lastest in a string of incidents involving the police and a person of color that have been met with widespread protests.

Demonstrations have taken place in the city for several consecutive nights.

Last week, Warren said Singletary told her Prude died from a drug overdose and did not inform her of the officers' actions until August. In a Tuesday news release, Singletary said his actions were being mischaracterized.

"As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character. The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity," he said, according to the news station. "The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for."

Warren noted that she believed Singletary did not try to cover up the officers' actions. Calls and messages to the city and the Rochester Police Department from Fox News were not immediately returned.

Meanwhile, local activists cheered news of Singletary's retirement.

“This is great news,” said Iman Abid, speaking for Free the People ROC, which has held nightly protests since details of Prude's death emerged. “It says to the people that people are able to move things and to shape things. The police chief wouldn’t retire if it weren’t for something that he felt he was accountable to.”

Activists have also called for Warren's resignation.

It was not clear when the retirements would take effect, Warren said. Also unclear was who will be in charge of the police department.

Singletary announced his retirement just before a 3 p.m. briefing with the council. He said he looks "forward to continuing to serve our community in my next chapter."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.