Atlanta
Published

Robber attempts to hold up Atlanta nail salon, leaves after being ignored

The would-be robber eventually gave up and left the nail salon in a silver sedan, police said

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Man attempts to rob Atlanta nail salon but gets unexpected reactions instead Video

Man attempts to rob Atlanta nail salon but gets unexpected reactions instead

Video shows a would-be robber who tried to steal money from a nail salon. However, things do not go as planned. (Atlanta Police Dept./Fox 5 Atlanta /TMX)

A would-be robber in Georgia was forced to give up when the people he was attempting to terrorize didn't seem to care.

Surveillance video from the Nail First salon in Atlanta captured the business's bizarre encounter with the suspect.

"Everybody get down! Give me your money! Give me your money!" the suspect on the video yells as he enters the salon.

The suspect kept his hand inside a bag as he pointed it around the room, making it appear as though he had a weapon.

Nail First salon robbery

A would-be robber entered Nail First salon in Atlanta, Georgia with his hand inside a bag, gesturing as if he was carrying a firearm.  (Atlanta Police Dept./Fox 5 Atlanta /TMX)

However, his demands went without much response at all as customers remained seated and some did not even look up at him.

Man attempts to hold up Atlanta nail salon

The suspect appeared confused that neither the bystanders nor the owner were complying with his demands for money. (Atlanta Police Dept./Fox 5 Atlanta /TMX)

Only one woman hesitatingly stood up and raised her hands — the suspect took her phone as she slowly walked out the door, still watching the situation.

The robber eventually gave up and fled the scene not long after.

"Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation," said Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. "Witnesses indicated the suspect entered the location wearing a blue hat, sunglasses, and blue jeans." 

Man takes off after no one responds to his robbery attempt

The suspect is seen leaving the salon with only a phone after the majority of customers refused to acknowledge him. (Atlanta Police Dept./Fox 5 Atlanta /TMX)

Authorities said the suspect left the scene in a silver-colored sedan.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com