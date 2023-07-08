Robber attempts to hold up Atlanta nail salon, leaves after being ignored

A would-be robber in Georgia was forced to give up when the people he was attempting to terrorize didn't seem to care.

Surveillance video from the Nail First salon in Atlanta captured the business's bizarre encounter with the suspect.

"Everybody get down! Give me your money! Give me your money!" the suspect on the video yells as he enters the salon.

The suspect kept his hand inside a bag as he pointed it around the room, making it appear as though he had a weapon.

However, his demands went without much response at all as customers remained seated and some did not even look up at him.

Only one woman hesitatingly stood up and raised her hands — the suspect took her phone as she slowly walked out the door, still watching the situation.

The robber eventually gave up and fled the scene not long after.

"Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation," said Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. "Witnesses indicated the suspect entered the location wearing a blue hat, sunglasses, and blue jeans."

Authorities said the suspect left the scene in a silver-colored sedan.