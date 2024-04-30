LAURA INGRAHAM: Columbia's president should have been fired long ago

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out university presidents for allowing "spoiled brats" to take over campuses in her opening monologue Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's spoiled brats. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, stories of horrible, bratty children indulged by their parents are nothing new. Until children are punished, until they're made to stop, they're going to keep misbehaving. Is anyone really surprised that the anti-Israel Columbia brats took over that building on campus last night [and] started ordering pizzas? I mean, I'm surprised at this point they didn't demand steaks from Peter Luger. They know they're going to be shielded from any real accountability like they always are.

University presidents today, I mean, are really afraid of them? They don't know how to lead. Instead, they hide behind their underlings, and they have a lot of underlings, who themselves hide in webinars. Don't you love webinars? And they talk about finding a path to a resolution through "constructive dialogue."

COLUMBIA PROTESTERS OCCUPY BUILDING AS TRUMP BLAMES BIDEN FOR ANTISEMITIC DEMONSTRATIONS

"Dialogue." Well, the university today announced that it was going to expel students who didn't move from the occupied campus facilities, but who believes they're actually going to follow through on that? Not I. Minouche Shafik, who heads up Columbia, should have been fired long ago. Now, does anyone living and breathing on God's green Earth really believe she landed her job totally because of objective merit? If she were a White male, would the Board of Trustees even have considered hiring her? And speaking of the Board of Trustees, notice you haven't heard from any of them.

Some prestigious people, including former Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, David Greenwald, former chairman of Goldman Sachs, Adam Pritzker, cousin of billionaire Illinois Governor JB and a leftist organizer in his own right, and many, many other ultra-liberal types have governing authority at the university as a member of the Board of Trustees. And yet they're all silent. Talk about profiles in courage. Every time a deadline was set for the brats to disperse, it was ignored and the university just kept extending the deadline until the students decided, what the heck, let's storm a building! Let's really make some waves. Look at how real universities handle these left-wing student temper tantrums.

After some pro-Hamas students kicked up a fuss at the University of Florida, the school issued this statement saying, "This is not complicated. The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children. They know the rules. They broke the rules and they'll face the consequences." Love it. Now, the coddled, costume-wearing cowards and their REI tents at Columbia are part of Gen Z. They've been schooled to believe that emotion trumps knowledge and reason.