Rhode Island suspect in liquor store stabbing charged with murder, held without bail

The suspect in a fatal stabbing outside a Pawtucket liquor store on Tuesday was held without bail at his arraignment Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge.

Michael Alvarado, 22, of Pawtucket, is charged in the death of Ferdinand Reyes outside Star Wine Liquors at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the city's third homicide in nine days.

Alvarado did not enter a plea, as is customary in district court. No defense attorney was listed in court records and he was referred to the public defender's office.

Pawtucket City Councilwoman Melissa DeRosa said the stabbing stemmed from a fight.

Victor Oliveira, the store's owner, told broadcast outlets that he was taking care of a customer when he heard a bang against the door. He went outside and saw two men standing over the victim, who was asking him to call the police. He went back inside to call 911.

The victim was taken to Kent Hospital where he died.

A man was killed in a shooting outside a cigar lounge in the city on Jan. 24, and a Cumberland man was fatally shot in the city on Sunday.