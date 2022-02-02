Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rhode Island
Published

Rhode Island suspect in liquor store stabbing charged with murder, held without bail

This is Pawtucket, Rhode Island's third homicide in 9 days

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – The suspect in a fatal stabbing outside a Pawtucket liquor store on Tuesday was held without bail at his arraignment Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge.

Michael Alvarado, 22, of Pawtucket, is charged in the death of Ferdinand Reyes outside Star Wine Liquors at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the city's third homicide in nine days.

RHODE ISLAND SOCIETY RELEASED ENDANGERED PROPERTIES IN PROVIDENCE

Alvarado did not enter a plea, as is customary in district court. No defense attorney was listed in court records and he was referred to the public defender's office.

A shopper struggles to open the back door of his sedan while juggling his purchase from a liquor store

A shopper struggles to open the back door of his sedan while juggling his purchase from a liquor store

Pawtucket City Councilwoman Melissa DeRosa said the stabbing stemmed from a fight.

RHODE ISLAND APARTMENT COMPLEX FIRE LEAVES 1 DEAD

Victor Oliveira, the store's owner, told broadcast outlets that he was taking care of a customer when he heard a bang against the door. He went outside and saw two men standing over the victim, who was asking him to call the police. He went back inside to call 911.

The victim was taken to Kent Hospital where he died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A man was killed in a shooting outside a cigar lounge in the city on Jan. 24, and a Cumberland man was fatally shot in the city on Sunday.

Your Money