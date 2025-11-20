Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mexico

Rescue operation underway after possible overboard incident on Carnival Cruise ship

The Carnival Radiance began a rescue operation off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico, following reports of a possible person overboard

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
The death of Florida 18-year-old Anna Kepner took a new twist this week after a report revealed her body was hidden under a bed when a housekeeper found her in international waters last week.

A rescue operation was underway Thursday after a Carnival Cruise Line ship received an alert about a potential overboard situation. 

The crew of the Carnival Radiance was responding to a potential overboard alert near the waters off Ensenada, Mexico.

"The ship is returning to where there was a potential sighting of an individual in the water to conduct a rescue operation," the cruise line told Fox News Digital. 

CRUISE SHIP DEATH MYSTERY: CHEERLEADER'S FINAL POSTS HINT AT HEARTBREAK AND RESILIENCE AS DAD BREAKS SILENCE

The Carnival Glory cruises off the coast of Florida.

The Carnival Glory cruises off the coast of Florida. The Carnival Radiance was responding to a potential overboard situation on Thursday in the waters of the Pacific coast of Mexico.  (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)

The Radiance sails from Long Beach, California to Ensenada, about 75 miles south of the southern border near San Diego. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard. 

FBI INVESTIGATING PASSENGER DEATH ABOARD CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP AFTER RETURN TO MIAMI

Carnival Magic

This picture shows the cruiser Carnival Magic, in Dubrovnik on May 20, 2020. (AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, a Carnival passenger was found dead on a Carnival ship. 

Anna Kepner, a varsity cheerleader who wanted to join the Navy after graduating from high school and eventually become a K-9 police officer, was found dead on Nov. 7 while the ship was in the Gulf of America. 

Anna Kepner takes a picture inside a car.

Anna Kepner's family said she had dreams of joining the military. (Instagram/Anna Kepner)

The ship returned to PortMiami (the Port of Miami) as planned on Saturday morning, Nov. 8 and the FBI has advised that there is no related threat to safety aboard as it sails its current voyage," a Carnival spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
