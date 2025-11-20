Rescue operation underway after possible overboard incident on Carnival Cruise ship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rescue operation was underway Thursday after a Carnival Cruise Line ship received an alert about a potential overboard situation.

The crew of the Carnival Radiance was responding to a potential overboard alert near the waters off Ensenada, Mexico.

"The ship is returning to where there was a potential sighting of an individual in the water to conduct a rescue operation," the cruise line told Fox News Digital.

The Radiance sails from Long Beach, California to Ensenada, about 75 miles south of the southern border near San Diego.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Earlier this month, a Carnival passenger was found dead on a Carnival ship.

Anna Kepner, a varsity cheerleader who wanted to join the Navy after graduating from high school and eventually become a K-9 police officer, was found dead on Nov. 7 while the ship was in the Gulf of America.

The ship returned to PortMiami (the Port of Miami) as planned on Saturday morning, Nov. 8 and the FBI has advised that there is no related threat to safety aboard as it sails its current voyage," a Carnival spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital.