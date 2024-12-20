The Republicans who defied Trump by voting 'no' on the failed spending bill and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Congress closer to a government shutdown.

2. Drones temporarily banned in second state.

3. Biden admin rolls out another student loan handout.

MAJOR HEADLINES

REMOTE CONTROL – Senator rips agencies hurrying to lock-in telework before DOGE. Continue reading …

HIGH ALERT – Iran 'significantly' expands weapon capabilities critical for employing nuclear explosives. Continue reading …

QUIET QUITTING – Democrats ‘largely fine’ with Biden's absence during shutdown talks. Continue reading …

CRUMBLING CASE – Jay-Z shreds accuser's timeline in Diddy lawsuit. Continue reading …

CRACKING DOWN – Democrat-run state restricts egg sales as price of breakfast staple flies higher. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘X’ FACTOR – Sen. Paul floats surprising name for new House speaker: ‘Nothing would disrupt the swamp more.’ Continue reading …

‘TAKING ORDERS’ – Hillary Clinton lays into ‘world’s richest man’ after Republicans put forth new spending bill. Continue reading …

HOLIDAY TRAVEL WOES – Government shutdown could impact travelers, TSA chief warns. Continue reading …

DEEP DIVE – Explosive report reveals lengths White House went to cover Biden's decline. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

PULLING THE STRINGS – Liberals push talking point that Elon Musk is truly the incoming president instead of Trump. Continue reading …

‘SENDING A MESSAGE’ – School district pays 450K in settlement after forcing teacher to use students' preferred pronouns. Continue reading …

CHECK, PLEASE – DNC fundraiser shuts down ‘delusions’ of VP Harris making political comeback. Continue reading …

DA DISQUALIFIED – Legal expert says Fani Willis' removal from Trump case sends a clear message. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAVID MARCUS – Trump awarded PolitiFact's 'Lie of the Year,' but site skips Biden's Iie of the century. Continue reading …

PAMELA MCNABB – Our daughter was severely injured by a boy playing girls’ high school volleyball. Is your child safe? Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

RARE TRIUMPH – Chargers take advantage of obscure NFL rule last successful in 1976. Continue reading …

SENDING A MESSAGE? – Nick Jonas sparks social media fury with response to Elon Musk's X post. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – Luigi Mangione faces which charges? Why is a Supreme Court justice in costume? Take the quiz here …

‘SECOND CHANCE’ – Patient receives pig kidney transplant — and miraculously walks out of hospital days later. Continue reading …

CHRISTMAS TRIP – Brave wing suiter soars over mountain range. See video …

WATCH

KAROLINE LEAVITT – 'The View’ women are out of touch with reality. See video …

JOHN FERGUSON – Americans will never get the truth on drone mystery. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













