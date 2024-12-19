DNC fundraiser roasts party's 'delusions' about a Kamala Harris political comeback: 'Not what America wants'

DNC fundraiser Lindy Li tore into Democrats' "delusions" about a Kamala Harris political comeback on Thursday, amid party buzz of the vice president staging a 2026 gubernatorial or 2028 presidential run.

"This is not what America wants. November 5th was a decisive defeat for the Democratic Party. She lost every single swing state. It wasn't a squeaker like it was in 2016. This was a resounding defeat and, right now, Kamala Harris is indulging in delusions of running for governor of California, possibly in 2026 or even president again in 2028. America has said, 'We don't want to be coconut-pilled. We do not want Kamala Harris. We don't want failed border policies,' and I feel like I'm liberated, and I can finally tell the truth that the Democrats completely failed on the border," Li said on "America's Newsroom."

Li's rebuke comes after DNC Executive Board member Yvette Lewis said Wednesday she would be "on board 100 percent" with whatever Harris decides to do in the future, calling her a "phenomenal candidate" despite her crushing Electoral College loss to President-elect Trump.

Li told Bill Hemmer she has been ostracized by fellow Democrats for speaking out about the state of the party after the election, particularly citing the moment she said the Democratic Party was plagued by the "stench of loser."

"I lost tens of thousands of followers because I dared to tell the truth. Because in a cult, you can't tell the truth. You can't ask any questions, but I'm done with that," she said.

"I'm probably going to get canceled again for what I am about to say — men are men and women are women, and it's an issue when men are trouncing women in women's sports. This should not be a controversial take. This is common sense, and the American people understand that the Democratic Party, they exist in their ivory towers that are so far removed from reality, and these ridiculous [culture] wars are not what Americans care about."

Democrats are now working to recalibrate and assess what went wrong during the 2024 election cycle. Many members of the party, like Li, have blamed "out of touch" messaging for the loss.

"We care about bread and butter issues. We care about putting food on the table, sending our kids to school, strong borders, not having millions of people rush to the border, and I'm a naturalized immigrant myself. Just because you care about these issues doesn't make you a sexist, racist," she said.

Some former aides say that Harris has limited time and political capital to decide whether she wants to run for office again.

"She doesn’t have to decide if she wants to run for something again in the next six months," one former Harris campaign aide told Politico. "The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships."

"There will be a desire to hear her voice, and there won’t be a vacuum for long," a person close to Harris reportedly said.

