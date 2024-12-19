Nick Jonas faces fan backlash over social media post responding to Elon Musk

Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas stirred reactions for what many X users interpreted as support for Elon Musk, after posting a picture of the multi-billionaire entrepreneur and incoming DOGE co-chair along with the caption, "Take us to the Year 3000."

The apparent play on a 2006 Jonas Brothers hit song came in response to Musk commenting on an older GIF featuring the band rotating a coffee table with the caption "My, how the tables have turned" in reference Musk made to a story about Tesla's success since President-elect Donald Trump's win.

The presumption of support for Musk drew ire from many on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, though Jonas never explicitly voiced support for Musk's ideas.

"I hope one day your daughter meets a man who treats her like Elon and the rest of his friends treat women. Let’s see how supportive you are then," one critic wrote.

Another X user posted a screenshot from her device, showing Musk's X account was blocked, but Jonas' response to his tweet was visible.

"I’ll have to block you too, sorry," she wrote.

A third commentor demanded that Jonas delete the post "now," writing, "this man is horrible and even if this was meant as just a joke, it’s not funny."

Widespread remarks similarly called for Jonas to take down the post or reflect on how his response to Musk impacted his fans.

An overwhelming number of X users rushed to Jonas' defense, slamming the critics for overreacting, reading between the lines and feeding into cancel culture. Even some who dislike Elon Musk came to his defense.

One X user wrote, "You can think Elon has good ideas and is a visionary AND still disagree with him sometimes same with Trump., They both used to be democrats. Maybe we should all collectively chill and stop being so polarizing."

Another commenter cited the wave of criticism as evidence of "why Trump won."

"They’ll try to mob and guilt you for something as simple as tweeting at Elon. The left is so far gone and out of their minds," they added.

A third chimed in with, "Amazing how many people are legit offended by this post. No one got emotional about Elon talking to Cenk Uygur, or replying to John Fetterman. Do y'all ever consider that you act a lot like zealots in a cult?"

Sources close to Jonas reportedly told the Daily Mail, "Nick is not going to waver from his post on Elon Musk nor will he double down, and doesn't plan on deleting it. He thinks many are taking things a little overboard in how they are reacting to it all… For Nick, there are a lot more important things to worry about than dealing with online trolls over what he thought was a fun and non-drama filled post."

"Support or not, Nick was trying to be clever over making some type of statement or announcement of support, but on the internet, you can't do anything without getting attacked. This will pass and Nick has already moved on from whatever controversy this somehow has made."

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Jonas for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.