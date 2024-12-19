Fani Willis' reputation 'damaged' after disqualification from Trump case: Georgia Reporter

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein told MSNBC on Thursday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's reputation was "damaged" after a court disqualified her and her office from prosecuting President-elect Donald Trump in the election interference case against him.

"Her reputation is damaged, right? This was an unforced error as we said earlier, and, you know, this was all of her own doing, and now it unravels or might unravel one of the signature cases, not just of her career, but in Georgia. It leaves her damaged and it will be interesting to see what case she tries to make when she is expected to appeal this to the Georgia Supreme Court," Bluestein told MSNBC's Ana Caberra when asked about what was next for Willis.

The Georgia Court of Appeals on Thursday disqualified Willis and her team from prosecuting Trump and co-defendants in her election interference case. The court did not toss the indictment but declared that Willis and her team now have "no authority to proceed."

Bluestein noted that Willis had just won re-election in Georgia and that it wasn't a surprise because Fulton County is a Democratic stronghold.

"After carefully considering the trial court’s findings in its order, we conclude that it erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office," the filing states. "The remedy crafted by the trial court to prevent an ongoing appearance of impropriety did nothing to address the appearance of impropriety that existed at times when DA Willis was exercising her broad pretrial discretion about who to prosecute and what charges to bring."

Bluestein said, "It is expected to be appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court, but this is a really decisive order against Fani Willis being able to continue this case."

Willis, who was spearheading the sweeping prosection case against Trump, came under fire after she was accused in February of having an "improper" affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she had hired to help prosecute the case.

Wade was ultimately forced to step down from the prosecution team.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said the "whole case has been a disgrace to justice."

Trump additionally said that the case "should not be allowed to go any further."

Catherine Christian, a former assistant Manhattan district attorney, also weighed in on the disqualification on MSNBC.

"But usually appellate courts defer to the lower court, the trial judge, who fashioned a remedy. He said Nathan Wade, the man she was having an affair with, had to leave so the office could stay, and this court has said, nope. This court said that Judge MacAfee did not really appreciate that her decision-making wasn’t just the indictment. It was who to charge, how to charge it, and that’s at the time when this alleged romantic relationship was going on, and they said that also was one of the reasons why they think it’s more than an appearance of impropriety. It’s a conflict of interest, and not just her, the entire office is disqualified," Christian said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fani Willis' office for comment.