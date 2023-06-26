Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

R&B singer Jacquees charged in Georgia restaurant fight

Jacquees, whose full name is Rodriguez Jacquees Broadnax, was charged with simple battery and obstruction of law enforcement officers

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An Atlanta-based R&B singer was arrested last week in connection with a fight at a Georgia restaurant. 

Jacquees, whose full name is Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, was charged with simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, Fox Atlanta reported. 

He was booked into the county jail Friday morning and released on a $3,700 bond hours later. 

Georgia R&B singer Jacquees arrested

Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, known as Jacquees, was arrested last week after an alleged fight at a Georgia restaurant. (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Broadnax was arrested in connection with his alleged role in a fight at the Local Tap at the Mall of Georgia. 

Authorities said was arguing with security and choked a female employee. 

Both the employees and security personnel had non-life-threatening injuries.

Jacquees' Instagram post after alleged bar fight

Atlanta-based R&B artist and rapper Jacquees was charged in connection to a bar fight. ( jacquees/Instagram)

On Saturday, the singer posted a series of images to social media. One appears to show him with a bruise under his right eye. 

This is not the singer's first brush with the law.

In 2018, he was charged with speeding, reckless driving, littering and possession of a controlled substance after police say he was clocked driving 116 mph on Interstate 85.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.