Atlanta business owner targeted twice by thieves asks public to help identify suspects

An Atlanta business owner is asking for the public's help to identify thieves who broke into two of her stores in what she believes was a targeted attack.

Charlie Shabazz owns two Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries in the Atlanta area that were robbed within 24 hours. Surveillance video shows the thieves stealing cash registers before driving off in a white sedan.

Shabazz said on "America’s Newsroom" Friday that she believes she was set up.

"I was targeted," she told host Bill Hemmer. "Initially, I thought the first incident was just a wrong place at the wrong time. You know, an opportunity presented for these young men, and they took it. But 24 hours later, when my second bakery had the exact same breaking and entering, exact same young men, exact same vehicle, I knew 100% that I had someone close to me set me up."

Shabazz said the video showed the thieves throwing a brick through the glass front door and moving swiftly through the store, which she believes is an indication that the suspects regularly commit break-ins.

"This is definitely not their first rodeo," she said. "But I strongly believe that Nothing Bundt Cakes was not on their ‘who we’re going to rob’ huddle that day."

Shabazz went on to suggest that one of her own employees aided the thieves and may have provided information or promise of a payout.

She then expressed confidence that she will track down the suspects more quickly than police through her use of social media.

"I'm asking the public to really watch the videos and look for the hoodies, the shoes, the sneakers. It's something in these videos that will put two and two together for someone because they probably posted on Instagram wearing the exact same clothing," she said.

Shabazz shared her story on Instagram, and said her followers have acted as a support system and helped piece together the facts.

Though there were several break-ins throughout the Atlanta area those nights, Shabazz is confident it was the same group of men who targeted both of her bakeries.

"So just please help me help these young men," she said.

Anyone with a tip on the robberies in Atlanta and Tucker is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.