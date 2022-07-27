Raunchy, impromptu pool party with bikini-clad women takes over NYC subway car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A raunchy pool party erupted on a New York City subway train with bikini-clad women giving commuters lap dances and hurling themselves down a Slip N' Slide this week in what some call the latest sign that the Big Apple is spinning out of control.

A group of buxom brunettes – along with a little person – were captured on cellphone video turning an L train subway car into a risqué beach-themed burlesque show.

The women can be seen in the footage posted to Twitter twerking on the crotches of male riders, fondling each other in an inflatable kiddie pool and passing out shots of liquor as dozens of straphangers gawk.

"Bare feet and twerking m*****s is not something I wanna see after a long shift," wrote @MikeFromQueens, who posted the clip July 23rd.

It's unclear when the unauthorized bacchanal occurred, but the subway car was packed, indicating it may have been during rush hour.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees New York City's subway system, slammed the R-rated conduct.

"This appears to be a Hollywood concoction or a dopey stunt," said the agency's communications director Tim Minton. "Either way, transit workers are not amused by subway messes they have to clean up, and New Yorkers don’t appreciate rides being delayed when trains get taken out of service because selfish grownups came to trend."

Criminal defense lawyer and former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Bederow said the conduct featured in the footage could actually be a crime. "If the women are grinding their buttocks on the genitals of passengers, who did not consent to such conduct, then the twerkers could be charged with forcible touching or third-degree sex abuse," he said.

In addition, the crew could be charged with disorderly conduct for blocking straphangers' ability to walk or move freely about the train, he added.

Former NYPD Police Commissioner Bill Bratton told Fox News Digital that the stunt may seem benign but is a symptom of a blighted city.

"That’s what people see every day in the subway system now, a deterioration of the quality of their ride that they’re paying for," said Bratton, who served two stints heading the NYPD.

Families don't want to board a train and subject their children to this, he added.

"Subways are for transportation that is safe, clean and efficient, and this type of behavior is inappropriate and should not be tolerated at all," said Bratton, who has been a longtime proponent of the broken windows theory of policing. He said that when this kind of disorder goes unchecked, it simply leads to bigger problems.

He noted other recent subway incidents that have left many commuters feeling unsafe and uncomfortable – including a 16-year-old who was caught on video viciously assaulting a cop after he was confronted for hopping a turnstile.

"All these incidents are just an example of the failure of leadership in Albany, the city council and district attorneys' offices, in particular, Mr. Bragg in Manhattan, to put the welfare of the public before the welfare of the criminal population," he said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has come under fire for criminal justice policies that include not prosecuting many low-level crimes, downgrading felony charges and advocating for the use of cash bail for only the most serious offenses.

Additional reporting by Emmett Jones.