Raleigh mass shooting: 911 call audio reveals horrifying moments teen gunman opens fire

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING AUDIO IS DISTURBING IN NATURE

RALEIGH, N.C. – Police 911 call audio obtained by Fox News Digital sheds light on the horror that unfolded in Raleigh, North Carolina , on Thursday.

"[UNINTELLIGIBLE] just came through with a shotgun and shot my buddy. Get here ASAP," a distraught man can be heard telling a police dispatcher, as screaming is heard in the background. "It’s an officer … he works for you."

The dispatcher asks: "You said it’s an officer?"

RALEIGH SHOOTING UPDATE: NORTH CAROLINA OFFICIALS IDENTIFY VICTIMS, INCLUDING POLICE OFFICER AND BOY, 16

The audio files were provided to Fox News Digital in response to a public records request. During the same 911 conversation, the caller adds: "It’s an off-duty officer."

"He shot him for no reason," the caller says. "Active shooter. Active shooter."

"Please, please, please," he tells the dispatcher.

"The shooter? He’s all camo. The shooter has on all camo," the frantic caller goes on. "He looks like he’s like 13."

NORTH CAROLINA SHOOTING LEAVES 5 DEAD, INCLUDING OFF-DUTY POLICE OFFICER; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A different 911 caller could he heard telling the dispatcher: "We heard some shots outside and I looked out my window and there’s a… the neighbor is on the ground, I think."

Five people were killed and two others were wounded when a 15-year-old gunman opened fire in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood and an adjacent Greenway around 5 p.m. local time, police have said. He was taken into custody about three hours later after he was allegedly "contained" inside a nearby home. The crime scene spanned "over two miles," Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson said Friday.

Patterson identified the deceased off-duty police officer as 29-year-old Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work at the time. She said other victims include James Roger Thompson, 16; Nicole Conners, 52; Susan Karnatz, 49; and Mary Marshall, 35.

Property records show at least two of the deceased victims, including the fallen officer, lived on Osprey Cove Drive, where some of the shooting occurred.

NORTH CAROLINA SHOOTING LEAVES 5 DEAD, INCLUDING OFF-DUTY POLICE OFFICER; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Two more victims were wounded but survived. They have been identified as a second Raleigh police officer, who has since been released from the hospital, and Marcille Lynn Gardner, who was shot just days before her 60th birthday, and remains in critical condition. The alleged killer is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call 919-996-1193.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report from Raleigh, North Carolina.