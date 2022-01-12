Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Quiet weather forecast for much of US ahead of weekend storms

The Northwest is still experiencing rain, higher elevation snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for January 12 Video

National weather forecast for January 12

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

Quiet weather is forecast for much of the U.S. on Wednesday, with a nice warm-up for the Plains and Midwest

AT WHAT TEMPERATURE CAN YOU GET FROSTBITE? SIGNS, SYMPTOMS AND EVERYTHING ELSE TO KNOW

But, changes are on the way for millions of Americans as the weekend approaches.

Plains warm-up

Plains warm-up (Credit: Fox News)

The Northwest is still experiencing moderate-to-heavy rain and some higher elevation snow.  

Northwest rain forecast

Northwest rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

The next storm system is heading toward the Plains and Midwest on Thursday and Friday.  

Plains, Midwest snow potential

Plains, Midwest snow potential (Credit: Fox News)

This area of low pressure will then dive across the Mississippi Valley over the weekend, bringing the potential for some southern snow and ice for areas that don’t typically see a lot of heavy snow and or ice.  

Late-week snow forecast for South, Southeast

Late-week snow forecast for South, Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

If you live across the South or Southeast, please pay close attention to your local weather forecasts.  

Southern storm

Southern storm (Credit: Fox News)

We’ll also have to watch this storm track, which could travel over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The exact timing, track and snow totals are still not certain.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money