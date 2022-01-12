Quiet weather forecast for much of US ahead of weekend storms

Quiet weather is forecast for much of the U.S. on Wednesday, with a nice warm-up for the Plains and Midwest.

But, changes are on the way for millions of Americans as the weekend approaches.

The Northwest is still experiencing moderate-to-heavy rain and some higher elevation snow.

The next storm system is heading toward the Plains and Midwest on Thursday and Friday.

This area of low pressure will then dive across the Mississippi Valley over the weekend, bringing the potential for some southern snow and ice for areas that don’t typically see a lot of heavy snow and or ice.

If you live across the South or Southeast, please pay close attention to your local weather forecasts.

We’ll also have to watch this storm track, which could travel over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The exact timing, track and snow totals are still not certain.