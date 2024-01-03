Putin ally Kadyrov says if suspected criminals can't be found, their family will be killed instead

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has called for the execution of family members of suspected criminals who cannot be found.

During a Dec. 30 meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic, Kadyrov told security commanders that relatives are acceptable recipients of punishment for criminal suspects who are not apprehended.

"If someone infringes on public safety, an officer or a tourist, and if we don't even find the offender, we won't keep looking for them, but we will definitely find their relatives," said Kadyrov, according to translations from Newsweek.

He continued, "As is customary from time immemorial, if one of the relatives has done wrong and the criminal cannot be found, their brother, their father would be killed."

The comments reportedly related to the region's plans to ensure public safety over the holidays.

"Thus, our blood feud will be repaid very quickly. Otherwise, a person kills someone and lives with impunity, and their relatives start renouncing them," said Kadyrov.

He continued, "No relatives' renunciation is effective until we kill someone from their family and take the right of blood feud."

Kadyrov is a close ally of Putin, who appointed him to govern restive Chechnya in 2007.

The Muslim-majority republic has fought alongside Russia in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

