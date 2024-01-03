Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia

Putin ally Kadyrov says if suspected criminals can't be found, their family will be killed instead

Kadyrov is a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, assisting in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has called for the execution of family members of suspected criminals who cannot be found.

During a Dec. 30 meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic, Kadyrov told security commanders that relatives are acceptable recipients of punishment for criminal suspects who are not apprehended.

"If someone infringes on public safety, an officer or a tourist, and if we don't even find the offender, we won't keep looking for them, but we will definitely find their relatives," said Kadyrov, according to translations from Newsweek.

PUTIN ALLY DIES FALLING FROM HOUSE WINDOW, LATEST IN SPATE OF MYSTERIOUS RUSSIAN DEATHS

Ramzan Kadyrov

Head of Russia's Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov attends a meeting of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS )

He continued, "As is customary from time immemorial, if one of the relatives has done wrong and the criminal cannot be found, their brother, their father would be killed."

The comments reportedly related to the region's plans to ensure public safety over the holidays.

"Thus, our blood feud will be repaid very quickly. Otherwise, a person kills someone and lives with impunity, and their relatives start renouncing them," said Kadyrov. 

RUSSIA FIRES HYPERSONIC BALLISTIC MISSILES AT UKRAINE'S 2 LARGEST CITIES, LEAVING 5 DEAD, AT LEAST 130 INJURED

Putin and Kadyrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, meets with Chechen regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

He continued, "No relatives' renunciation is effective until we kill someone from their family and take the right of blood feud."

Kadyrov is a close ally of Putin, who appointed him to govern restive Chechnya in 2007. 

The Muslim-majority republic has fought alongside Russia in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

Ramzan Kadyrov

Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov attends a reception marking National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia.  (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Russia launched hypersonic ballistic missiles at Ukraine's two largest cities on Tuesday morning, leaving at least five people dead and at least 130 injured, officials said. The attack comes as Moscow’s war is approaching its two-year milestone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the social media platform X that four civilians were killed after hypersonic Kinzhal missiles that can fly at 10 times the speed of sound struck Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv and its second-largest city of Kharkiv.

"As of now, 92 people have been reported injured. They are all receiving assistance. Unfortunately, four people were killed. My condolences go out to their families and close ones," Zelenskyy said. The death total has since been updated to five.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com