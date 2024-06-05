Psychiatrist Henry Jarecki blasts explosive claims in Jeffrey Epstein accuser's new sex trafficking lawsuit

The prominent New York City psychiatrist named in an explosive sex trafficking lawsuit brought by an anonymous Jeffrey Epstein accuser this week is pushing back – denying the allegations as made up and a money grab.

"False accusations have been made against me by lawyers seeking money on behalf of a woman with whom I had a consensual, non-secretive, and mutually respectful relationship over a decade ago, when she was a successful professional in her late 20s," Jarecki, 91, said in a statement released through his attorney. "I have never engaged in any abusive conduct with her or anyone else."

A former model, identified only as Jane Doe 11 in court filings, filed a lawsuit this week accusing Jarecki of raping her after Epstein sent her to his office for complaints of depression.

"I will contest these demonstrably untrue claims in the appropriate forum," Jarecki said.

The New York-based shrink is a longtime Yale University professor, an author, the co-founder of Moviefone and a billionaire metals trader, in addition to his medical background.

Doe came to the U.S. in 2010 to work in the modeling industry and connected with Epstein shortly after he arrived. She had to continue working in order to maintain her visa status and remain in the country. When she asked for some mental health help, according to the lawsuit, the disgraced financier sent her to Jarecki, whom he described as "the best doctor in New York City."

The meeting led to years of modern-day sexual slavery, according to the lawsuit, which Jarecki denies.

"During this first consultation, Jarecki told Jane Doe 11 that he had something that could make her happy right away," the lawsuit reads. "However, instead of prescribing her medication, Jarecki presented her with an expensive wristwatch."

Then he brought her on a tour of his home in Manhattan's Gramercy Park neighborhood and allegedly "forcibly raped her against her will" in the bedroom, according to the filing.

Other allegations include a claim that Jarecki put Doe up in a $5,700 apartment in exchange for sex, "a deal Jane Doe 11 never agreed to." She accused him of raping her "dozens" of times in the Big Apple and on private Caribbean islands and claimed he exerted control over her life between 2011 and 2014.

"Jarecki learned everything he could about Jane Doe 11, including her financial and immigration situation, and he used that knowledge to manipulate and completely control her, coercing her into being his modern-day sex slave," the lawsuit alleges.

Epstein, a former teacher who made hundreds of millions of dollars in the finance industry and palled around with influential academics, business leaders and even presidents, died in 2019 in a federal jail cell while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Investigators ruled his death a suicide but found serious errors in the facility where he was found dead.

In January, a federal court in New York unsealed hundreds of documents as part of a lawsuit brought by prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, shedding new light on his social circle.