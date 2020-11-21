Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Pro-Trump protesters, counterprotesters gather at Georgia Capitol in Atlanta

Protests come a day after Georgia certified the election results

By Paul Best | Fox News
Trump supporters take to the streets of Atlanta to protest the 2020 presidential election and put pressure on Georgia's Gov. Kemp; Charles Watson reports.&nbsp;

Opposing groups of protesters gathered at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta Saturday to make their voices heard about the election earlier this month. 

Hundreds of protesters in support of President Trump wore MAGA gear and chanted "Stop the Steal." 

Counterprotesters also gathered at the Capitol building. 

There was a heavy police presence that kept the two opposing groups separated throughout the protest. 

Video posted by a WAGA reporter show police forming a line to keep the protesters from clashing. 

Several individuals took turns speaking at the protest, including Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Trump supporter. 

The protests come one day after Georgia certified the results of the 2020 Presidential election. 

President-elect Joe Biden won by a margin of 12,670 votes after a hand recount. 

Georgia will be in the spotlight in the coming weeks as the state hosts two Senate runoffs in January that will determine control of the upper chamber. 

