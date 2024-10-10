Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Pro-Trump group sues fed agencies for allegedly concealing records on assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh

America First Legal's lawsuit alleges the DOJ, DHS, DOD and the State Department knew Ryan Routh was a threat

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price , Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
The DOJ releasing Routh's alleged letter was 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible': Matthew Whitaker Video

The DOJ releasing Routh's alleged letter was 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible': Matthew Whitaker

'The Ingraham Angle' panelists Matthew Whitaker and James Fitzgerald discuss the DOJ releasing an alleged letter written by suspected would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh.

FIRST ON FOX – A Pro-Trump organization has filed a lawsuit against several federal agencies claiming that they were illegally concealing records on Ryan Routh, the suspect charged in the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, America First Legal (AFL) filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of State, Department of Defense (DOD), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) alleging that the agencies knew about Routh and the danger he posed to the former president.

AFL said it launched multiple government-wide investigations into the Biden-Harris administration's records about Routh on September 17.

"Given Routh’s criminal history and reported foreign activities, there is significant reason to believe he was an individual of interest to the U.S. government and that pre-existing government records may have existed," the group wrote in a press release announcing the lawsuit.

PROSECUTORS REQUEST INDEFINITE DELAY IN TRIAL FOR TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SUSPECT RYAN ROUTH

Ryan Routh graphic

On September 15, Routh allegedly hid in the bushes outside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach with a rifle as Trump was playing.

Routh is accused of attempting to kill the former president at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15. Routh allegedly pointed a rifle towards the 45th president just outside the perimeter of the club. 

A Secret Service agent spotted the gun sticking out and immediately opened fire. Routh allegedly took off, but was later captured.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SUSPECT RYAN ROUTH PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO MORE SERIOUS CHARGES

Alleged would-be Trump assassin, Ryan Routh moments after arrest

Ryan Routh is accused of aiming a rifle at former President Trump while he was golfing at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. It is being investigated as a second assassination attempt on Trump. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

AFL said to determine what the Biden-Harris administration knew about Routh and the danger he posed to President Trump, they filed urgent requests for information from the State Department, DOD, DOJ and DHS.

AFL said, despite meeting the legal requirements to be granted expedited processing, they have not received any communications or records from all four agencies.

"The American people have every right to know what the federal government knew about Ryan Routh. There is simply no possible way that a man who traveled to foreign battlefields and recruited foreign fighters to engage in war was not on the federal government’s radar," Gene Hamilton, America First Legal Executive director said in a statement.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: SUSPECT RYAN ROUTH PLAYED 'CAT AND MOUSE' WITH POLICE, EXPERT SAYS

"We look forward to providing the American people with important details about the man who has been charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump," Hamilton continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

AFL said getting the records is "critical" to ensuring Trump's safety and providing transparency to the American people.

Fox News Digital reached out to all four federal agencies and did not immediately receive a response. 