Kamala Harris shuts down anti-Israel protesters during campaign speech in Michigan: 'I'm speaking'

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris shouted down protesters during a campaign speech in Michigan on Wednesday.

The protesters, who opposed Israel’s fighting with Hamas, interrupted Harris about midway through her speech.

At first, Harris addressed those trying to disrupt her by saying she was, "here because I believe in democracy and everybody's voice matters, but I am speaking now."

But as the protesters continued shouting her down, Harris became more combative.

"You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking," Harris said, eliciting static cheers from the audience.

Those demonstrating were eventually led away, but not before a tense confrontation between Harris supporters and protesters who screamed at one another.

The exchange came amid a visit by Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to Wisconsin and Michigan where they hoped to shore up support among the younger, diverse, labor-friendly voters.

President Biden's support of Israel in its ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip has been a weak spot for the administration.

Harris told the day's first rally in Eau Claire, "As Tim Walz likes to point out, we are joyful warriors."

She said they're looking at the future with optimism, unlike Trump, the former president and Republican White House nominee, whom she accused of being stuck in the past and preferring a confrontational style of politics — even as she criticized her opponent herself.

"Someone who suggests we should terminate the Constitution of the United States should never again have the chance to sit behind the seal of the United States," Harris said, her voice rising.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.