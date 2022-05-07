Expand / Collapse search
Prince Georges County drive-by shooting leaves boys ages 4 and 14 injured, dog dead

So far this year, 41 children have been injured in shootings in the greater D.C. area

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
The Prince Georges County Police Department (PGPD) in Maryland is investigating a brazen drive-by shooting that left two boys ages 4 and 14 injured and a dog dead on Wednesday.

Video footage of the incident released by PGPD shows two dark vehicles pull up near a group of children sitting on a curb on the 700 block of Alpine Street after 6 p.m.

Several occupants within those vehicles open fire on the group, injuring the two boys and killing a dog, before feeling the scene.

BALTIMORE 12, 13-YEAR-OLD BOYS ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING CAR FROM BODY SHOP

"Opening fire on a group of children and teens with absolutely no concern for their lives is unconscionable," PGPD Major Trevel Watson, Commander, Westphalia Division VIII, said in a Wednesday statement. "I assure this community and all residents of Prince George’s County that my detectives are working around the clock to find and arrest the shooters before they can cause even more harm."

700 block of Alpine Street in Maryland.

700 block of Alpine Street in Maryland.

The boys' injuries are non-life-threatening, according to FOX 5 Washington, D.C.

BALTIMORE ON-DUTY DETECTIVE HAS UNMARKED DEPARTMENTAL VEHICLE CARJACKED, POLICE SAY

Acting Chief Tarpley said a bullet grazed the shoulder of the 4-year-old victim. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital, according to the outlet. 

So far this year, 41 children have been injured in shootings in the greater D.C. area, according to an analysis by WUSA9.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, according to PGPD.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 301-516-5201. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can also call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

