Trump escorted out of news briefing by Secret Service after shots fired near White House

Trump abruptly escorted out of White House briefing, tells reporters upon return there was a 'shooting'

President Trump was abruptly escorted from the White House briefing room in a security measure slightly after taking the podium for a news briefing Monday afternoon, but quickly returned to tell reporters, "There was a shooting outside of the White House."

The Secret Service provided the following detail of the shooting in a tweet late Monday, saying a 51-year-old male allegedly approached a Uniformed Division officer who was standing at his post on the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House. The man told the agent he had a weapon and, while he approached, took off in a sprint and “in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing,” the statement read.

“The suspect then crouched into a shooter’s stance as if about to fire a weapon,” the statement read. At that point, the agent fired his weapon and struck the subject in the torso. CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF OUR TOP STORY.



Carmen Best, Seattle’s top cop, emails resignation notice to officers hours after City Council OKs departmental cuts: report

Carmen Best, the Seattle police chief who led her city's police force with Mayor Jenny Durkan through the CHOP protests, emailed her resignation notice to police officers in the department late Monday hours after the City Council made good on its promise to approve sweeping proposals that would cut about 100 officers and slash the department’s budget.

Best’s email, which was obtained by Jason Rantz, a radio host in the city, said that her retirement will be effective Sept. 2.



“I wanted you to hear this from me, but some media have reached this conclusion on their own,” she wrote. “This was a difficult decision for me, but when it’s time, it’s time.”



She thanked Durkan for “her continuous support” and said the department is “truly the best police department in the country, and please trust me when I say, the vast majority of the people in Seattle support you and appreciate you.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE



Tucker Carlson rips lack of coverage of DC mass shooting, claims media silent to help Biden campaign

Tucker Carlson, host of Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,’ decried 2020’s single biggest U.S. mass shooting which occurred over the weekend in Washington on his show Monday, saying the story was underreported because the story didn’t “help the Biden campaign.”

"Twenty-one people were shot in this single incident ... more than half of them were women. One was a D.C. police officer. It was the single biggest mass shooting in America this year and yet you probably heard nothing about it," the host said.



"Members of Congress didn’t lock arms on the House floor to demand an end to the gun violence, CNN didn't book a procession of weepy teenage gun-control activists ... news organizations barely touched the story and when they did, they moved fast," Carlson continued. "It wouldn't help the Biden campaign to talk about it, so they didn't talk about it."

The shooting took place at a large gathering early Sunday in a residential neighborhood in southeast Washington D.C. A teenager was killed and 20 others were wounded at the scene. The Washington, D.C. police officer who was wounded is said to be "fighting for her life." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



- Washington Post columnist Rogin calls out NBC News over ‘several errors’ in report on Wuhan lab

- Philadelphia public school teacher worries about 'conservative' parents listening in on virtual classes

- 'Are you freaking kidding me?' Tomi Lahren shreds CNN’s Brian Stelter over criticism of Biden media coverage

- Avoid wearing coronavirus face masks with vents, valves, CDC says in updated guidance

- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office has dismissed more than 25,000 felony cases: report



- Trump expects US economy to grow at 20% pace, supports middle-income tax cut

- AT&T's Warner Media begins massive layoffs

- Mnuchin says Dems 'willing to compromise' on coronavirus stimulus package as negotiations stalled



Sean Hannity gave viewers of his “Hannity” program insight into what a Joe Biden America would look like. Hannity spoke about Biden and said police funding "will be directed away from law enforcement" and wondered aloud how that will play in Seattle and Chicago.



