'Are you freaking kidding me?' Tomi Lahren shreds CNN’s Brian Stelter over criticism of Biden media coverage

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Monday that she "nearly choked" watching CNN’s Brian Stelter claim on his “Reliable Sources” media show on Sunday that speculation about Joe Biden's mental health was “mind-boggling,” and “offensive."

"I don’t know whether to laugh at how ridiculous that was or demand each one of those CNN guests -- including and especially Brian Stelter -- receives a health and wellness check, top to bottom with a special emphasis on the brain," Lahren said on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts."

"I nearly choked on my coffee."

CNN BRIAN STELTER CALLED OUT OVER 'TONE-DEAF' CRITICISM OF BIDEN COVERAGE

At one point during the program, Stelter claimed that “negative partnership” directed at Biden from the right is more extreme than anything the left says about Trump.

That critique baffled media watchdogs and left them questioning whether the liberal pundit has ever watched his own network.

"Did they really all sit there with a straight face and say all that? Was this real? Are we being punked?" Lahren asked.

"Are you freaking kidding me, Stelter? The Democratic candidate has been hiding in the basement --or locked in the basement, rather -- for the better part of 2020," Lahren continued before pointing to a montage of recent gaffes and troubling remarks made by the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Meanwhile, Lahren said the media, and specifically CNN, have given Biden the "biggest pass since 2016 Hillary emailing-deleting, Benghazi-lying, basket of deplorables, private server, pantsuit Rodham Clinton."

Everyone from influential podcast host Joe Rogan to satirical website The Babylon Bee has evoked Biden's mental health in recent weeks after a series of high-profile gaffes by the former vice president. In March, the far-left Young Turks said "everyone" was questioning Biden's mental fitness for office.

Stelter told viewers on Sunday, however, that only far-right conservatives would ask such questions, pointing to a clip of conservative radio hosts picking Biden apart before asking a panel of three liberal guests if similar attacks were ever leveled toward Trump.

JOE ROGAN SAYS BIDEN APPEARS ‘MENTALLY COMPROMISED’

" Is this what happens when you watch too much CNN? Does your brain really flip upside down and slosh back and forth in your cranium enough to believe the garbage that comes out of the mouths of these so-called expert guests?" Lahren fired back.

"For Brian to say there isn’t a media outlet that is dedicated to taking down President Trump, while on the media outlet that has dedicated the last 5 years to taking down Trump is just too rich to stomach," she went on.

Lahren accused the media of treating Trump "like trash since the day he came down that elevator and announced his candidacy.

"You don’t have to be a Trump voter or a conservative to know Joe Biden has been given the biggest pass in election history," she said.

The media hypocrisy on display underscores the critical importance of live presidential debates, Lahren argued.

"It’s obvious the mainstream media isn’t gonna tell the truth so the only way to get it is to watch it play out, live and unedited.

" I cannot wait."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.