Portland police seek others taking part in violent Antifa assaults, as more details of attacks revealed

Authorities in Oregon released additional photos Tuesday of people believed to have been involved in violent Antifa-led attacks last weekend that injured several conservative demonstrators -- and at least one journalist -- as new details of some of the assaults have been revealed.

Three people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, during which members of Antifa and other leftist groups were seen on video beating, berating and hurling objects at members of the rightwing Proud Boys group and other conservatives protesters Saturday in downtown Portland.

A total of eight people were treated by medics, including three police officers, and three people were hospitalized, officials said.

On Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau released more images of people believed to have been involved in the violence.

The suspects are described as one person with a black motorcycle-type helmet, a suspect with a black leather type baseball cap and a male in a pinkish-red and white baseball cap.

A blonde male seen in the background of one of the photos without a shirt is also a suspect in the assaults. His image was released Monday.

"Detectives have received several tips and video footage from the public and these are much appreciated," police said.

Authorities have said that a number of people in the crowd concealed and brandished weapons, including "batons, projectiles, and firearms." Multiple assaults were reported Saturday, as projectiles were thrown at demonstrators and police, in addition to pepper and bear spray used by people in the crowd.

Sam Resnick, who told The Oregonian he is a self-described genderqueer activist, was walking towards a coffee shop wearing an American flag dress when Antifa members started shouting, shoved him and "someone put their hands on me."

Resnick said a white-haired man went to intervene but then was attacked by the mob.

“It seemed he was defending me because I was a man in a dress,” Resnick told the Oregonian. “I guess he saw what he thought was an injustice.’’

The man who defended Resnick could be seen in videos posted to Twitter being struck multiple times with a baton by black-clad protesters.

Another man who was attacked by Antifa members, Alex Kelly, told the Oregonian he sustained a concussion and needed 25 staples to the head after being hit repeatedly with a baton.

The Portland Police Bureau has said it is still investigating various assaults, and are asking the public for more information. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about the photos released by police is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or at (503) 823-4033.