©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pelosi says Catholic Church could have female priests in her grandchildren's lifetime

The former speaker also talked about the Church’s stance on other hot-button issues the day before Pope Leo XIV was elected

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Published
Pelosi speculates there will be female priests in her grandkids' lifetime Video

Pelosi speculates there will be female priests in her grandkids' lifetime

Speaker emerita Nancy Pelosi suggested that that the Catholic Church could allow female Catholic priests in her grandchildren's lifetime in an interview with Politico.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Wednesday the Catholic Church could have female priests in her grandchildren's lifetime. 

"Maybe my grandkids'," Pelosi told Politico’s Jonathan Martin after he asked her, "Do you think we'll see female priests in your kids' lifetime?" in a conversation Wednesday that was part of Politico's "Securing Europe: NATO's Next Steps Event." 

Pelosi, who is Catholic and was denied Communion by San Francisco's archbishop over her support for abortion rights, also talked about her perspective on the Church’s stance on other hot-button issues.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the Catholic Church might see female priests in her grandchildren's lifetime. 

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the Catholic Church might see female priests in her grandchildren's lifetime.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"That's one of the debates they were having when we were over there, the role of women in the church, attitudes to LGBTQ, issues that relate to divorced Catholics, can they receive Communion and if they remarry, oh my gosh, can they still receive Communion? Those kinds of day-to-day things that the Church has not really fully resolved," Pelosi said.

Pelosi' progressive views on issues like gay rights and abortion have placed her in opposition to the Church.

Her remarks came the day before the College of Cardinals elected Cardinal Robert Prevost as the first American pope, who took the name Leo XIV.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pelosi also went on to talk about visiting the late Pope Francis at the Vatican. 

"I'm ‘excommunicated,’ but I did receive Communion at the Vatican when Pope Francis was right there in the next pew," Pelosi said. "That was a message to my own archbishop."

In May 2022, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said that Pelosi was barred from receiving Holy Communion due to her support for abortion, and wrote a statement communicating the news. 

Pope Francis reacts as he meets with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

The late Pope Francis met with then-U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the Vatican on October 9, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

During a trip to the Vatican in June 2022, Pelosi received Communion during a mass that the late Pope Francis presided over. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.