Police searching for ax-wielding suspect caught on camera attacking car in apparent road rage incident

Tennessee authorities are searching for a man who was captured on video Saturday attacking a car with an ax during an alleged road rage incident in Memphis.

People in a nearby car took the video showing the suspect, who has not yet been identified, repeatedly striking a car on the driver's side with the ax.

Each time, he appears to pull the ax out of the holes he created to swing again.

The suspect was allegedly rear-ended by the car prior to attacking it, FOX 10 and other media outlets reported.

After the crash, the suspect got out and started yelling at the people inside the other car, according to FOX 10.

He reportedly smashed both the front and back windshields, along with the side of the car.

After the destruction, the man stepped back, took his jacket off, and stared at the passengers.

The suspect then calmly walked back to his car, still wielding the ax, and drove away.

There were no injuries reported, according to FOX 10.

Authorities are searching for the man, who may be in a 2012 Chevy Impala. Once found, he will likely be charged with aggravated assault, FOX 10 reported.

The Memphis Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.